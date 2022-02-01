February 1, 2022

New research links continents to key transitions in Earth's oceans, atmosphere and climate

by University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

New research links continents to key transitions in Earth's oceans, atmosphere and climate
Mountain peaks, glaciers, and prayer flags near the Kunzum La Pass, a high mountain pass connecting the Lahaul and Spiti valleys in the Indian Himalaya. Credit: Timothy Paulsen, UW Oshkosh

A new study led by University of Wisconsin Oshkosh geologist Timothy Paulsen and Michigan Tech geologist Chad Deering advances the understanding of the role that continents have played in the chemical evolution of Earth's oceans, with implications for understanding atmospheric oxygenation and global climate oscillations.

The team of researchers analyzed a global database of the chemistry of tiny zircon grains commonly found in the Earth's continental rock record. The research team includes other scientists from Michigan Technological University and ETH Zurich in Switzerland.

The study was featured on the cover of the February issue of GSA Today by the Geological Society of America.

"Oceans cover 70% of Earth's surface, setting it apart from the other in the solar system," said Paulsen, the lead author on the paper. "Geologists have long recognized that there have been profound changes in chemistry over time."

Yet there are significant questions about the drivers for changes in ocean chemistry in Earth's past, especially associated with the ancient rock record leading up to the Cambrian explosion of life approximately 540 million years ago.

"Continents tend to be worn down by weathering and rivers tend to transport this to the oceans leaving scattered puzzle pieces for to fit together," said Deering, a coauthor on the paper. "There is increasing evidence that important pieces of the puzzle are found in the ancient beach and river sediments produced through continental weathering and erosion."

The researchers' findings, based on an analysis of an exceptionally large zircon data set from sandstones recovered from Earth's major continental landmasses, may signify key links in the evolution of the Earth's rock cycle and its oceans.

"Our results suggest that two major increases in continental input from rivers draining the continents were related to the break-up and dispersal of continents, which caused increased weathering and erosion of a higher proportion of radiogenic rocks and high-elevation continental crust," Paulsen said.

"Both episodes are curiously associated with snowball Earth glaciations and associated steps in oxygenation of the atmosphere-ocean system. Geologists have long recognized that oceans are required to make continents. It would appear based on our analyses that the continents, in turn, shape the Earth's oceans, atmosphere and climate."

Explore further

Ancient mountains recorded in Antarctic sandstones reveal potential links to global events
More information: Timothy Paulsen et al, Continental Magmatism and Uplift as the Primary Driver for First-Order Oceanic 87Sr/86Sr Variability with Implications for Global Climate and Atmospheric Oxygenation, GSA Today (2021). DOI: 10.1130/GSATG526A.1
Provided by University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Citation: New research links continents to key transitions in Earth's oceans, atmosphere and climate (2022, February 1) retrieved 1 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-links-continents-key-transitions-earth.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)