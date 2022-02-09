February 9, 2022

Does job satisfaction correlate with subjective well-being for social workers?

by David Bradley, Inderscience

survey
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new study in the International Journal of Work Organisation and Emotion investigates whether or not job satisfaction in US social workers correlates with subjective well-being. The quantitative correlational study examined whether motivating factors of job satisfaction predict subjective well-being. The team reports that there is indeed a significant relationship but advancement in one's job is the only factor that significantly affects the well-being of these workers.

Onick Lewis of Troy University in Troy, Alabama and Andrew Babyak of Messiah University in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, U.S., had two questions they wishes to answer in their research. The first: to what extent, if any, does general , as measured by the Minnesota satisfaction questionnaire (MSQ) predict subjective well-being, as measured by the satisfaction with life scale (SWLS)? The second: to what extent, if any, do the five dimensions of the MSQ (work itself, recognition, achievement, responsibility, and ), together and separately, make the same prediction?

The team surveyed almost two hundred practicing to collect the primary data to help them answer those two questions. They then used a to extract from this data the requisite information with which to draw their conclusions. The team points out that job satisfaction is known to commonly imply for many people and vice versa and these correlations have been extensively studied for decades.

The findings from this present study, in showing that advancement in one's job is a primary factor in job satisfaction, suggest that there is much work to be done to explain why this is so. There are implications for benefiting employees and employers alike in this area if a clear understanding of how job satisfaction meshes with well-being can be gleaned from this work and follow-on studies. The bottom line might be to recommend to employers that they talk about such issues with their staff so that job satisfaction levels and employee well-being might be improved even if there is no scope for achievable personal advancement in a particular role.

Explore further

Women working as family docs report high career satisfaction overall
More information: Onick Lewis et al, An exploration of whether job satisfaction predicts subjective well-being among social workers, International Journal of Work Organisation and Emotion (2022). DOI: 10.1504/IJWOE.2021.120719
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: Does job satisfaction correlate with subjective well-being for social workers? (2022, February 9) retrieved 9 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-job-satisfaction-subjective-well-being-social.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)