February 8, 2022

Exploring how genetic engineering can have a positive effect on the climate

by University of Bonn

Genetic engineering can have a positive effect on the climate
The expansion of the land area for agricultural production contributes significantly to tropical deforestation in Brazil. Credit: ZEF/University of Bonn

Agriculture accounts for around 25 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. A large share of these emissions come from livestock production and fertilizer use. However, more than one-third of agriculture's emissions is caused by land-use change, especially the conversion of forests and other nature reserves to agricultural land in order to satisfy the rising global demand for food and feed. "Using better technologies to increase crop yields on the land already cultivated could reduce this land-use change and the associated emissions," says study author Prof. Dr. Matin Qaim, Director of the Center for Development Research at the University of Bonn.

Certain types of genetically modified crops—such as GM maize and soybean—are widely grown in other parts of the world, but hardly in Europe. "The main reasons are public acceptance issues and political hurdles," says Qaim.

In the new study, he and his colleagues from the Breakthrough Institute used global agricultural data and estimates of the yield effects of GM crops to model how increased technology adoption in the EU would affect production, land use, and . The estimates suggest that more widespread use of genetically modified crops in the EU could prevent the release of 33 million tons of CO2 equivalents, which corresponds to 7.5 percent of the EU's total annual greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

Higher yields in the EU would have a global effect

"Most of these positive climate effects are attributable to reduced ," says Dr. Emma Kovak from the Breakthrough Institute, the study's first author. The research team's conclusion is that "the EU imports a lot of maize and soybean from Brazil, where the expansion of contributes to tropical deforestation. Higher yields in the EU could reduce some of these imports and thus help preserve the Amazon rainforest."

The authors stress that in their analysis they only look at already-existing genetically modified crops. "New genomic breeding technologies are currently being used to develop a wide range of new crop applications that could lead to additional climate change mitigation and adaptation benefits in the future," says Qaim.

The research was published in Trends in Plant Science.

Explore further

Study provides basis to evaluate food subsectors' emissions of three greenhouse gases
More information: Emma Kovak et al, Genetically modified crops support climate change mitigation, Trends in Plant Science (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.tplants.2022.01.004
Journal information: Trends in Plant Science

Provided by University of Bonn
Citation: Exploring how genetic engineering can have a positive effect on the climate (2022, February 8) retrieved 8 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-exploring-genetic-positive-effect-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

8 hours ago

Question about paper 10 January: Cross-reactive memory...SARS-CoV-2...

14 hours ago

Designer viruses as vaccines: yea or nay?

15 hours ago

Therapy holds back Cancer more than a decade

Feb 07, 2022

Probabilistic Factors Involved in Disease and Virus Testing

Feb 06, 2022

Viruses become less deadly over time?

Feb 06, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)