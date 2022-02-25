February 25, 2022

Uniting with the enemy: How microbes protect against pathogens in plants

by Max Planck Society

Uniting with the enemy: how microbes protect against pathogens in plants
False color image of Pseudomonas bacteria entering a plant leaf through stomata. Credit: Sonja Kersten, Max Planck Institute for Biology Tübingen

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Biology Tübingen have discovered how benign strains of Pseudomonas protect against their harmful bacterial relatives. The study, now published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, shows that the coexistence of beneficial and pathogenic Pseudomonas on Arabidopsis thaliana improves plant health, but that the exact extent depends on the genetic makeup of both the plant and the microbes. The findings could help to design natural alternatives to synthetic pesticides.

Plants host microbes on their surface similar to humans host microbes on their skin or in the gut. The microbes may serve as health-promoting helpers or cause diseases. A research team around Or Shalev and Detlef Weigel aimed to further understand the benefits for the plant when Pseudomonas pathogens and Pseudomonas commensals coexist on the leaves of Arabidopsis thaliana, a model for plant research. Commensals are microbes that live on organisms and have either beneficial or neutral effects on the host. In particular, they examined the interrelation of Pseudomonas commensals and their plant protective effects against harmful isolates of the same strain.

"The outcome of a previous study of our department raised the question of how can host pathogens but still maintain health," Shalev explains. "In agriculture many methods like pesticides or pruning are used to get rid of , therefore it is surprising to observe that many wild plants can live in harmony with their pathogens," he adds. To create conditions as close to nature as possible, the researchers infected one group of plants with commensals only, another with pathogens only and a third group with a mixture of both commensals and pathogenic strains of Pseudomonas. The aim was to imitate the movement of the bacteria via wind and rain as well as growing the plants in soil rather than in plates. With genome barcoding they were able to track individual multi-strain consortium context regardless of their genome-wide similarity.

Genetic variation in both plant and bacteria matters

The research team observed a plant induced by the existence of commensal Pseudomonas suppressing the growth of their pathogenic kindred. "This is not a trivial outcome, as all infecting bacteria were from the same genus, and despite their high relatedness the plant immune response specifically affected one pathogenic line. Moreover, the commensal consortium comprised a diverse set of commensal species, though none were suppressed by the plant, further demonstrating how taxon-specific the host-mediated suppression was," emphasizes Shalev.

However, there is apparently no "one size fits all" and it very much depends on the of both plant and bacteria whether the protection against pathogenic Pseudomonas works or fails. "Another important aspect of our work is the characterization of a collective protective effect. Rather than pinpointing specific individuals as the protectors, we found a synergistic effect of the collective," explains Shalev.

The newly acquired knowledge could have importance for agriculture. By understanding exactly how healthy plants can live in harmony with colonized , this can also help to devise new techniques for agriculture to reduce the use of synthetic pesticides.

Explore further

Plant-microbe homeostasis: A delicate balancing act
More information: Or Shalev et al, Commensal Pseudomonas strains facilitate protective response against pathogens in the host plant, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-022-01673-7
Journal information: Nature Ecology & Evolution

Provided by Max Planck Society
Citation: Uniting with the enemy: How microbes protect against pathogens in plants (2022, February 25) retrieved 25 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-enemy-microbes-pathogens.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Collapse of wavefunction into a forbidden eigenstate for a free particle

19 minutes ago

Gift ideas for sword-waving, drinking, leather-bound biker chick

20 minutes ago

Electric Vehicle Chargers

21 minutes ago

Really worried about the Ukraine

23 minutes ago

Best Music Ever

38 minutes ago

The behavior of a potential-like integral at infinity

38 minutes ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)