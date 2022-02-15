February 15, 2022

Dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone

by Eötvös Loránd University

Dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone
A new study from the researchers of the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Hungary reveals that dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone, and they make use of some of the same voice properties as humans do. The study is published in Animal Cognition. Here is a short video about this research. Credit: Tamas Farago

A new study from the researchers of the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Hungary reveals that dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone, and they make use of some of the same voice properties as humans do. The study is published in Animal Cognition.

Sure, our dogs recognize us. But are they also capable of it, when neither vision nor is there to guide them, so by using voice alone? If so, what is it about voice, that helps them?

To find out, researchers at the Department of Ethology, Hungary, invited 28 owner-dog pairs to play hide-and-seek in the lab. Dogs had to find their owner behind one of two hiding places while a stranger hid behind the other one. They played the owner's voice from the owner's hiding place, and a stranger's voice from the other hiding place, both reading out recipes in a neutral tone. The dogs' task was to choose from a distance and find their owners. The game had multiple rounds and the owner's voice was paired with 14 different strangers' voices, some more similar to the owner's voice, some more different.

Dogs found their owner in 82% of the cases. To make sure that smells did not help dogs here, in the last two rounds the researchers played the owner's voice from where the stranger hid, and the dogs still went for the voice showing that they did not use their nose in this task.

The researchers also explored what exactly in the voices helped dogs to choose. "People mostly make use of three properties: pitch (higher or lower), noisiness (cleaner or harsher), and (brighter or darker) to differentiate others. Dogs may make use of the same voice properties or different ones. If two voices differ in a property that matters for dogs, decisions should be easier," explains Anna Gábor, lead author of the study.

Dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone
A new study from the researchers of the Department of Ethology at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE), Hungary reveals that dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone, and they make use of some of the same voice properties as humans do. The study is published in Animal Cognition. Here is a short video about this research. Credit: Tamas Farago

The time dogs looked in the direction of the owner's voice while waiting for the sign to go showed how sure they were in their decisions. It turned out that if the owner's and the stranger's voice differed more in and noisiness it helped dogs to recognize their owners voice, but timbre and other sound properties did not.

"This is the first demonstration that dogs can tell apart their owner's voice from many others. The study also shows that make use of some, but only some of the same properties as humans do to recognize who is talking," concludes Andics Attila, leader of the Neuroethology of Communication Lab, where this study was conducted.

Explore further

Family pigs prefer their owner's company as dogs do, but they might not like strangers
More information: Anna Gábor et al, The acoustic bases of human voice identity processing in dogs, Animal Cognition (2022). DOI: 10.1007/s10071-022-01601-z
Journal information: Animal Cognition

Provided by Eötvös Loránd University
Citation: Dogs can recognize their owner by voice alone (2022, February 15) retrieved 15 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-dogs-owner-voice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Targeting microbial metabolites to treat autism

2 hours ago

Truth and facts about soy, soy products and tofu (some questions)

23 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

Feb 12, 2022

Postacute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 Infection - Reduced by some Antihistamines?

Feb 12, 2022

Replication in an Entity vs. Replication of an Entity

Feb 11, 2022

RSV cases among children rising following SARS-Cov-2 pandemic

Feb 09, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)