February 9, 2022

New research shows that 85% of coral reef fish studied are overfished

by Diana Udel, University of Miami

85% of coral reef fish studied are overfished, new research shows
Three out of the five grouper species (top), all eight snapper species (bottom), and two grunts (background) analyzed were below the 40 percent minimum spawning potential ratio, a regulation necessary to sustain fish populations. Credit: Jiangang Luo

A new study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science has found concrete evidence that more than 85 percent of the grouper and snapper studied are overfished as a direct result of increasing human demand for seafood.

The research team analyzed 30 years of population data for 15 coral reef fish species central to South Florida's commercial and using their length-based risk analysis (LBRA) framework.

They found that three out of the five grouper species, all eight snapper species, and two grunts analyzed were below the 40 percent minimum spawning potential ratio, a regulation necessary to sustain fish populations.

For black grouper, by increasing the current minimum catch size from 24 inches (61 cm) to 44 inches (110 cm), the spawning population would grow to 40 percent, large enough to produce a meaningful number of new juveniles. It would take approximately 10 years for the population to recover to a point where it was minimally sustainable and 22 years to reach equilibrium where a sustainable catch becomes possible.

"The situation is analogous to your ," said the study's lead author Jerald Ault, professor of environmental science and policy at the UM Rosenstiel School. "That is, without a significant account balance, in this case fish in the water, you can't get meaningful interest— significant numbers of large fish to catch, but also to spawn and replenish the reef."

The study, "Length-based risk analysis of management options for the southern Florida U.S. multispecies coral reef fish fishery," published in the journal Fisheries Research, provides a blueprint to effectively balance fishery production—how many fish are taken from the sea—to reduce overfishing and protect these valuable now and in the future.

Explore further

Study offers new approach to assess sustainability of reef fish
More information: Jerald S. Ault et al, Length-based risk analysis of management options for the southern Florida USA multispecies coral reef fish fishery, Fisheries Research (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.fishres.2021.106210
Journal information: Fisheries Research

Provided by University of Miami
Citation: New research shows that 85% of coral reef fish studied are overfished (2022, February 9) retrieved 9 February 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-02-coral-reef-fish-overfished.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

RSV cases among children rising following SARS-Cov-2 pandemic

1 hour ago

Stunning Effectiveness of the Covid Vaccines

7 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

Feb 08, 2022

Question about paper 10 January: Cross-reactive memory...SARS-CoV-2...

Feb 08, 2022

Designer viruses as vaccines: yea or nay?

Feb 08, 2022

Therapy holds back Cancer more than a decade

Feb 07, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)