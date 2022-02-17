February 17, 2022

Keep a clock on TikTok: Social media can be good but only for short bursts

by University of Aberdeen

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Research from the University of Aberdeen in collaboration with the University of Wollongong, Australia, has found that limited screen time on social media may benefit young people by helping them form more meaningful and positive peer relationships.

The study, published in Economics and Human Biology, found that, when compared to no social media use, using it for up to three hours per day was good for positive peer relationships. Longer spells however, of four or more hours per day was detrimental for adolescents' self-esteem and , and also increased the incidence of hyperactivity, inattention and conduct problems.

Following public health concerns around the harmful implications for young people's mental wellbeing that can arise from prolonged social media use, the team from the University's Health Economics Research Unit (HERU), alongside colleagues in the University of Wollongong, Australia looked at the duration of social media use and its effects on behavioral outcomes.

Using data from the UK Household Longitudinal Study, which surveys around 40,000 households living in the UK, the researchers used advanced modeling to investigate the effect that social media use amongst 10- to 15-year-olds, can have on mental health, peer relationships, and emotional difficulties among other factors.

Professor Paul McNamee, who co-led the research at the University of Aberdeen explains: "Policy makers and public health experts have voiced strong concerns regarding the potential harmful implications for young people's mental well-being that can arise from prolonged social media use.

"While several studies in the UK show that mood disorders in have increased dramatically in recent years, particularly among girls and , there is a lack of robust data from well-designed studies that have tracked adolescents over time, and less is known about the positive as well as negative effects of social media on their mental health.

"Our study is amongst the first that has looked at the longer-term relationship between social media use and the development of later emotional and behavioral difficulties."

Dr. Silvia Mendolia, from the University of Wollongong added: "Our results suggest that social use can have both positive and negative effects for adolescent wellbeing, depending on the amount of use.

"In term of policy and public health implications, it seems important to address high levels of , rather than stigmatize use per se as a completely negative phenomenon."

More information: Paul McNamee et al, Social media use and emotional and behavioural outcomes in adolescence: Evidence from British longitudinal data, Economics & Human Biology (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.ehb.2021.100992
Journal information: Economics and Human Biology

Provided by University of Aberdeen
