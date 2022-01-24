Video: Webb flies Ariane 5: From preparation to liftoff at Europe's Spaceport

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

The James Webb Space Telescope lifted off on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, at 13:20 CET on 25 December 2021 on its exciting mission to unlock the secrets of the Universe.

This timelapse shows highlights of the launch campaign from the arrival of Webb in French Guiana through to liftoff.

Every launch requires meticulous planning and preparation. For Webb, this process began about 15 years ago. Webb arrived from California on board the MN Colibri which sailed the Panama Canal to Pariacabo harbor in French Guiana. The shallow Kourou river was specially dredged to ensure a clear passage and the vessel followed high tide to safely reach port on 12 October 2021.

Though the telescope weighs only six tons, it was more than 10.5 m high and almost 4.5 m wide when folded. At Europe's Spaceport it was unpacked inside a dedicated spacecraft preparation facility fitted with walls of air filters to protect the telescope from contamination during preparations for launch.

After its arrival in the final assembly building, Webb was lifted slowly about 40 m high and then carefully maneuvered on top of Ariane 5—one of the most delicate operations during the entire launch campaign. A 'shower curtain' about 12 m high and 8 m in diameter was installed in between two platforms, to create a closed-off space around Webb to avoid any contamination.

Credit: S. Corvaja, ESA/M. Pédoussaut, Zetapress ; Music by Hubrid - Planet A

On the day of encapsulation, the fairing was lowered over the observatory and locked in place for liftoff. A laser guiding system assisted this particularly delicate operation for a perfect fit inside Ariane 5's fairing.

Ariane 5 with Webb was rolled out from the final assembly building to the launch pad on 22 December. On 25 December, Ariane 5 performed the flawless launch of this once in a generation mission. Ariane 5's highly precise launch meant that Webb saved its own fuel which can be used to significantly extend its expected lifetime of 10 years.

Explore further Webb Telescope placed on top of Ariane 5 rocket