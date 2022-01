Credit: The American Chemical Society

Pop Rocks is a popular brand of popping candy manufactured and sold by Zeta Espacial S.A. The candies are just sugar and carbon dioxide, but making your own version of them at home is harder than it looks.

In this video, we use three different methods to try to capture carbon dioxide in sugar: a chemical reaction, a state transition and biological production:

