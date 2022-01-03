January 3, 2022

Video: How to kick a pulsar out of the galaxy

by Bill Saxton, National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO)

Pulsars are neutron stars. They are formed when an old star explodes as a supernova, so you would expect to find them in the center of its supernova remnant. But not always. Astronomers have learned that some pulsars are ejected from its remnant. The Very Large Array has discovered one pulsar that is quite a kick.

Host Summer Ash of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory talks about how you can get a kick out of pulsars.

