January 18, 2022

Video: What is an electron?

by American Chemical Society

When it comes to electrons—one of the fundamental building blocks of all matter—there are lots of unanswered questions. How big are they? What are they made out of? What … are they?

In this video we take a crack at answering the most basic, and yet perplexing, questions about some chemists' favorite particles.

