January 24, 2022

Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA

The eruption blanketed the island kingdom of about 100,000 in a layer of toxic ash
The eruption blanketed the island kingdom of about 100,000 in a layer of toxic ash.

The Tonga volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA scientists have said, as survivors on Monday described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up our brains".

The NASA Earth Observatory said the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40 kilometres (25 miles) into the atmosphere during the January 15 eruption that triggered huge tsunami waves.

"We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five to 30 megatons (five to 30 million tonnes) of TNT," NASA scientist Jim Garvin said in a press release.

NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15 kilotons (15,000 tonnes) of TNT.

The agency said the eruption "obliterated" the volcanic island about 65 kilometres (41 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

It blanketed the island kingdom of about 100,000 in a layer of toxic ash, poisoning drinking water, destroying crops and completely wiping out at least two villages.

It also claimed at least three lives in Tonga and resulted in the drowning deaths of two beachgoers in Peru after freak waves hit the South American country.

Peruvian authorities have declared an environmental disaster after the waves hit an offloading near Lima, creating a huge slick along the coast.

In Tonga, the scale of destruction remains unclear after communications to were knocked out.

Nuku'alofa-based journalist Mary Lyn Fonua said locals were still coming to terms with the scale of the disaster.

"It's so beyond what anyone here has ever experienced," she told AFP.

"The shockwave from the just messed up our brains, we're just starting to return to normal now."

Fonua said the coating of fine grey grime covering everything was proving difficult to live with and raising concerns about long-term health issues.

"It gets everywhere," she said. "It irritates your eyes, you get sores in the corner of your mouth, everyone has blackened fingernails—we look like a grubby lot.

"We need a good tropical deluge to wash everything away."

Japanese, New Zealand and Australian defence forces have started delivering urgent relief supplies, particularly water, while maintaining strict COVID-19 protocols to preserve Tonga's virus-free status.

Explore further

Tongans warned of acid rain after volcanic eruption

© 2022 AFP

Citation: Tonga eruption equivalent to hundreds of Hiroshimas: NASA (2022, January 24) retrieved 24 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-tonga-eruption-equivalent-hundreds-hiroshimas.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
556 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)