January 27, 2022

Novel strategy provides simple solution for stellarator permanent magnet design

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Quasi-axisymmetric stellarator designed with identical cubic permanent magnet blocks and planar coils. Credit: Lu Zhiyuan

Researchers led by Prof. Xu Guosheng from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have recently demonstrated a novel "two-step" magnet design strategy to design advanced stellarator with standardized permanent magnet blocks and simple coils. Related results were published on Cell Reports Physical Science.

In the recent two years, was introduced to help simplify the complicated 3D coils of the stellarators and some designs have been proposed. However, previous magnet designs are far from engineering implementation due to the complicated forms of the permanent magnet blocks. Scientists have been considering standardizing magnet blocks with regular shapes and sizes, uniform magnetization and finite discrete magnetization orientations for mass production.

This "two-step" design strategy is proposed based on the "divide and conquer strategy" principle. It divided the design of large number of magnet blocks into independent designs of each magnet block. Thus, the standardized magnet blocks can be regularly customized for stellarator design.

Moreover, the permanent blocks can be automatically arranged in Halbach arrays to obtain higher field strength.

Based on the new , the scientists came up with the same cube magnet blocks, which is the simplest form for mass production. Assembled like LEGO, the blocks can improve assembly precision control and reduce technical barriers for stellarator construction.

Compared with the previous designs, this new design significantly reduced the engineering difficulties and costs in design, construction, assembly and maintenance of the stellarator, which is important for future stellarator development.

More information: Zhiyuan Lu et al, Development of advanced stellarator with identical permanent magnet blocks, Cell Reports Physical Science (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.xcrp.2021.100709
Journal information: Cell Reports Physical Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
