January 12, 2022

Does water scarcity influence manufacturing firms to reduce toxic emissions?

by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences

wastewater
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

It is well known that manufacturing operations can affect the environment, but hardly any research explores whether the natural environment shapes manufacturing operations. Specifically, we investigate whether water scarcity, which results from environmental conditions, influences manufacturing firms to lower their toxic releases to the environment. We created a data set that spans 2000–2016 and includes details on the toxic emissions of 3,092 manufacturing facilities in Texas.

Additionally, our data set includes measures of the experienced by these facilities. Our econometric analysis shows that manufacturing facilities reduce their toxic releases into the environment when they have experienced in the previous year. We examine facilities that release toxics to water as well as facilities with no toxic releases to water. We find that the reduction in total releases (to all media) is driven mainly by those facilities that release toxic chemicals to water.

Further investigation at a more granular level indicates that water scarcity compels manufacturing facilities to lower their toxic releases into media other than water (i.e., land or air). The impact of water scarcity on toxic releases to water is more nuanced. A full-sample analysis fails to link water scarcity to lower toxic releases to water, but a further breakdown shows that manufacturing facilities in counties with a higher incidence of drought do lower their toxic releases to water. We also find that facilities that release toxics to water undertake more technical and input modifications to their when they face water scarcity.

Explore further

Almost 42,000 toxic 'forever chemical' sources could be polluting surface, drinking water across the US, says study
More information: Suresh Muthulingam et al, Does Water Scarcity Affect Environmental Performance? Evidence from Manufacturing Facilities in Texas, Management Science (2021). DOI: 10.1287/mnsc.2021.4013
Journal information: Management Science

Provided by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences
Citation: Does water scarcity influence manufacturing firms to reduce toxic emissions? (2022, January 12) retrieved 12 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-scarcity-firms-toxic-emissions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)