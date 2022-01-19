January 19, 2022

Direct linkage between intensified volcanism and immediate weathering

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Direct linkage between intensified volcanism and immediate weathering
Fig. 1: Geobal paleogeography of the Late Triassic (~200 Ma). Adapted from Ron Blakey, http:// https://deeptimemaps.com/, © 2016 Colorado Plateau Geosystems Inc. Yellow stars represent the study sites, including. The Haojiagou section (~60°N, high latitude) on the North China Craton, and the Qilixia section (~30–40°N, low/middle latitude) on the South China Craton. Circles and squares represent other marine and continental sections, respectively, for which mercury data have been generated, including Hg concentrations and isotopes for Nevada, St. Audrie’s Bay, and Levanto; and Hg concentrations for Arroyo Malo, Astartekløft, Igounane, Kuhjoch, Partridge Island; Stenlille-1/Stenlille-4, Rødby-1, Norra Albert/Albert-1, Csővár, Arroyo Alumbre, Lombardy Basin, Mt. Sparagio, and Haojiagou. Credit: DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-27965-x

The Triassic-Jurassic transition (~ 201 Ma) saw one of the most catastrophic volcanic eruptions during the Phanerozoic, namely the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province (CAMP), and it has been suggested to have triggered a series of environmental/climatic perturbations which eventually caused the end-Triassic mass extinction.However, due to the lack of volcanic ash sediments outside its eruption sites, the spatial extent of the impact is not well understood.

Recently, researchers from China University of Geosciences (Wuhan), Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NIGPAS), in collaboration with researchers from the U.S., have reported elevated Hg concentrations and isotopes from terrestrial sediments of two sites in the Junggar Basin and the Sichuan Basin in China.

This study was published in Nature Communications on Jan. 13.

These two sites are spatially distant from the CAMP, but the finding can be considered direct evidence of intense volcanism in association with CAMP.

The researchers also reported pronounced elemental and clay mineralogical changes at the same level as the elevated Hg concentrations and interpreted them as signs of enhanced weathering intensity of sediment sources.

"Our findings show a direct linkage between intensified volcanism and immediate weathering response outside the CAMP sites during that critical time interval in Earth history," said Prof. Wang Yongdong, co-corresponding author of the study.

With the help of previous time frameworks established by astronomical cycles, the researchers found that the impact of volcanism on weathering has lasted for ~ 2 million years, which is consistent with their modeling results.

Chemical weathering of rocks on land may have been an important method the Earth adopted to draw down excess CO2 in the atmosphere in order to maintain relatively stable climatic conditions in the Earth surface ecosystems.

These two study sites occupied a high and a low paleolatitudes, respectively. By comparing the amplitude of the enhancement of chemical weathering conditions, the researchers concluded that the chemical was more pronounced in the than in the lower latitudes during the eruption of the CAMP.

Explore further

Study reveals patterns of fern communities turnover during the late triassic mass extinction
More information: Jun Shen et al, Intensified continental chemical weathering and carbon-cycle perturbations linked to volcanism during the Triassic–Jurassic transition, Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-27965-x
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Direct linkage between intensified volcanism and immediate weathering (2022, January 19) retrieved 19 January 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-01-linkage-volcanism-weathering.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)