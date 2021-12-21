December 21, 2021

Views of comet Leonard from two sun-watching spacecraft

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Views of comet Leonard from two sun-watching spacecraft
Credit: ESA/NASA/NRL/SoloHI/Guillermo Stenborg

When Comet Leonard, a mass of space dust, rock and ice about a half-mile (1 kilometer) wide, makes its closest pass of the Sun on Jan. 3, 2022, it will be a journey 40,000 years in the making. Ahead of its close pass, two Sun-observing spacecraft captured these views of the comet.

The animated image at right was captured by NASA's Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory-A spacecraft, SECCHI/HI-2 telescope, which has watched the comet since early November. This animated "difference image" was created by subtracting the current frame from the previous frame to highlight differences between them. Difference images are useful for seeing subtle changes in Leonard's ion tail (the trail of ionized gases streaming from the comet's body, or nucleus), which becomes longer and brighter toward the end of the clip.

The video below, captured between Dec. 17-19, 2021 by the Solar Orbiter Heliospheric Imager (SoloHI) aboard the ESA/NASA Solar Orbiter spacecraft, shows Comet Leonard streaking diagonally across the field of view with the Milky Way in the background. Venus and Mercury are also visible in the top right, Venus appearing brighter and moving from left to right. During this sequence, Solar Orbiter moves toward a sidelong view of the comet, revealing more of its tail. SoloHI will continue observing the until it leaves its field of view on Dec. 22, 2021.

Comet Leonard was discovered in January 2021 by Gregory Leonard, who spotted it in images taken from the Mt. Lemmon Observatory in Arizona. Its closest pass on Jan. 3, 2022 will take it within 56 million miles (90 million kilometers) of the Sun, slightly more than half Earth's distance. If it doesn't disintegrate, its trajectory will fling it into , never to return.

Comet Leonard streaks across the field of view of the SoloHI telescope aboard ESA/NASA's Solar Orbiter spacecraft on Dec. 17-19, 2021. The comet's apparent backward movement is due to the spacecraft's relative motion. Credit: ESA/NASA/NRL/SoloHI/Guillermo Stenborg

Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
