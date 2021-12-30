December 30, 2021

The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China

by Pensoft Publishers

The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China
Dr. Daike Tian with an individual of Begonia gigantica. Credit: Qing-Gong Mao

With over 2,050 known species, Begonia is one of the largest plant genera. Since most Begonias are small weeds, a Begonia taller than a human is a very unusual sight. However, the newly discovered Begonia gigantica is one of the few exceptions.

In 2019, Dr. Daike Tian and his colleagues initiated a field survey on wild Begonias in Tibet, China. On September 10, 2020, when Dr. Tian saw a huge Begonia in full bloom during surveys in the county of Mêdog, he became excited. After checking its flowers, he was confident it represented a new species.

From a small population with a few dozens of individuals, Dr. Tian collected two of the tallest ones to measure them and prepare specimens necessary for further study. One of them was 3.6 meters tall, the thickest part of its ground stem close to 12 cm in diameter. To measure it correctly, he had to ask the driver to stand on top of the vehicle. In order to carry them back to Shanghai and prepare dry specimens, Dr. Tian had to cut each plant into four sections.

To date, this plant is the tallest Begonia recorded in the whole of Asia.

Begonia gigantica, recently described as a new species in the open-access journal PhytoKeys, grows on slopes under forests along streams at elevation of 450–1400 m. It is fragmentally distributed in southern Tibet, which was one of the reasons that its conservation status was assigned to Endangered according to the IUCN Red List Categories and Criteria.

  • The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China
    The research team pose with a specimen of Begonia gigantica at the first Chinese begonia show in Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden. Credit: Meiqin Zhu
  • The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China
    The research team measures the height of a Begonia gigantica individual at its collection site. Credit: Qing-Gong Mao
  • The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China
    The main stem base of Begonia gigantica. Credit: Daike Tian
  • The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China
    A Begonia gigantica plant is cut up for easier transportation. Credit: Daike Tian
  • The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China
    Male inflorescence of Begonia gigantica. Credit: Daike Tian
  • The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China
    Begonia gigantica exhibited at the first Chinese begonia show in Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden. Credit: Daike Tian

After being dried at a herbarium and mounted on a large board, the dried specimen was measured at 3.1 m tall and 2.5 m wide. To our knowledge, this is the world's largest specimen of a Begonia . In October 2020, the visitors who saw it at the first Chinese Begonia show in Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden were shocked by its huge size.

Currently, the staff of Chenshan Herbarium is applying for Guinness World Records for this specimen.

Explore further

New tuberous species of begonia found in southern Yunnan
More information: Tian D-K, Wang W-G, Dong L-N, Xiao Y, Zheng M-M, Ge B-J (2021) A new species (Begonia gigantica) of Begoniaceae from southern Xizang (Tibet) of China, PhytoKeys 187: 177–193. doi.org/10.3897/phytokeys.187.75854
Journal information: PhytoKeys

Provided by Pensoft Publishers
Citation: The tallest Begonia species in all Asia found in Tibet, China (2021, December 30) retrieved 30 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-tallest-begonia-species-asia-tibet.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do we consider Neanderthals a different species than humans?

1 hour ago

When Fungi Attack!

2 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

4 hours ago

BMJ article on malpractice, Pfizer trials

Dec 27, 2021

COVID-19 in Brain (and rest of body) up to 8 months (so far)

Dec 27, 2021

Optical qualities of prism sheet and glass substrate (LCD screen)

Dec 27, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)