December 14, 2021

Scientists create ultra-stable Cu-based catalysts

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists create ultra-stable Cu-based catalysts
Ultra-stable Cu/LaTiO2 heterogeneous catalyst at 800 degrees Celsius. Credit: Yu Jiafeng

The development of Cu-based catalysts is limited due to their poor thermal stability caused by the low Tammann temperature of Cu.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Yu Jiafeng and Prof. Sun Jian from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) constructed an ultra-highly stable Cu-based at by constructing classical strong metal-support interactions (SMSIs).

This study was published in Nature Communications on Dec. 10. Prof. Noritatsu Tsubaki from Japan's Toyama University and Prof. Liu Yuefeng from DICP were also involved in this study.

The researchers combined two unique technologies, magnetron sputtering (SP) and flame spray pyrolysis (FSP), to reconstruct the of metallic Cu and the reducibility of the TiO2 support, respectively.

They created the classic SMSI on non-noble metal Cu-based catalyst at mild reduction temperatures for the first time, and realized controllable preparation of ultra-highly stable Cu-based catalyst. This catalyst exhibited ultra-stable performance for more than 500 hours at 600 degrees Celsius. The sintering of Cu nanoparticles was effectively suppressed even at 800 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the strength of SMSI could be effectively controlled not only by reducing temperatures as before but also by tailor-made Cu via sputtering power regulation or decorated supports for rational catalyst design on demands.

"We expect that our new findings will serve as a general guide to design a highly stable heterogeneous at a wider range of temperatures," said Prof. Sun.

Explore further

New strategy improves stability of platinum group metal catalysts
More information: Jiafeng Yu et al, Ultra-high thermal stability of sputtering reconstructed Cu-based catalysts, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-27557-1
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists create ultra-stable Cu-based catalysts (2021, December 14) retrieved 14 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-scientists-ultra-stable-cu-based-catalysts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Isotope Separation (K41)

7 hours ago

Nomenclature of organic compounds

Dec 09, 2021

How to calculate error on log(MW) and error on MW for an SDS-PAGE calculation?

Dec 07, 2021

What waste products are formed from sugar rocket fuel?

Dec 06, 2021

Is Sodium Flouride a toxin?

Dec 04, 2021

What exactly happens during a phase change?

Dec 04, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (1)