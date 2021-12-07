December 7, 2021

Scientists discover triboionization in discontinuous atmospheric pressure inlet for miniature ion trap mass spectrometer

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists discover triboionization in discontinuous atmospheric pressure inlet for miniature ion trap mass spectrometer
Dual linear ion trap of Orbitrab Velos hybrid mass spectrometer. Partially disassembled. Credit: Mkotl, CC BY-SA 3.0

Discontinuous atmospheric pressure interface (DAPI), consisting of a pinch valve, a silicone tube, and two metal capillaries, is a common inlet for miniature ion trap mass spectrometers (ITMS). It can improve the transport efficiency while help the miniaturization of the mass spectrometers.

DAPI-ITMS is widely used for drug detection, metabolomics analysis and environmental applications.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Li Haiyang from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) discovered a new ionization phenomenon known as triboionization inside the silicone tube of the DAPI. In the phenomenon, analytes could still be detected with no extra ionization source in a DAPI-ITMS.

This study was published in Analytical Chemistry on Nov. 24.

The researchers confirmed that the friction on the inner surface of silicone tube could induce ionization during the opening of the DAPI. And they improved the ionization efficiency of DAPI-ITMS by changing the material and roughness of inner surface of the silicone tube in the DAPI.

Moreover, they found that by increasing the number and the frequency during the on/off of the pinch valve of the DAPI, the signal intensity of ITMS could be improved by nearly 20 times.

"We have applied this triboionization to detect the ketones on the inner wall of tube after continuous enrichment," said Prof. LI. "This work proposed an source which needs no light, heat, radiation, or electric supply."

Explore further

Image: Sensing the moon
More information: Chuting Xu et al, Triboionization in Discontinuous Atmospheric Pressure Inlet for a Miniature Ion Trap Mass Spectrometer, Analytical Chemistry (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.1c02611
Journal information: Analytical Chemistry

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists discover triboionization in discontinuous atmospheric pressure inlet for miniature ion trap mass spectrometer (2021, December 7) retrieved 7 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-scientists-triboionization-discontinuous-atmospheric-pressure.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to calculate error on log(MW) and error on MW for an SDS-PAGE calculation?

4 hours ago

What waste products are formed from sugar rocket fuel?

Dec 06, 2021

Is Sodium Flouride a toxin?

Dec 04, 2021

What exactly happens during a phase change?

Dec 04, 2021

Identification test for Rochelle Salt?

Dec 02, 2021

Which ether solvant must we ban when making grignard reagents?

Dec 01, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)