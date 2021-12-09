December 9, 2021

Quest to deliver ultra-fast and energy efficient magnetic recording moves step closer

by University of Exeter

magnetic field
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The quest to deliver ultra-fast and energy efficient magnetic recording could be a step closer to fruition, due to pioneering new research on all-optical switching of magnetization.

As the capacity and electricity consumption of data centers increases exponentially, there is a pressing economic and societal need to find more efficient methods of information storage.

This demand has spurred extensive research effort into new physical mechanisms for control of magnetization within magnetic thin films, e.g., all-optical switching.

The all-optical switching of magnetization allows magnetic bits to be written purely by optical laser pulses without any need for an .

Previous studies of all-optical switching of magnetization have almost exclusively focused on rare-earth based materials such as Gd and Tb, which limits the tunability and scalability of the device.

A team of researchers, led by the University of Exeter, has made a pivotal breakthrough in the all-optical switching of magnetization, demonstrating the potential to deliver energy efficient nanoscale magnetic storage devices based solely on such as Fe, Co or Ni.

From the viewpoint of technological applications, the rare-earth free synthetic ferrimagnets used in this work are highly desirable due to the low cost and relative abundance of the constituent materials, and the unparalleled tunability.

The results demonstrate that the all-optical switching is driven by a spin-polarized current flowing between the two equivalent magnetic configurations with antiparallel alignment of the Ni3Pt and Co ferromagnetic layers. The switching can be achieved independently of the light polarization and over a broad temperature range.

The research is published in Nano Letters.

Maciej Dąbrowski, first author from the University of Exeter says that their "results demonstrate that the key ingredient for helicity independent all- in rare-earth free synthetic ferrimagnet is to have two distinct transition metal layers."

"By employing Ni3Pt and Co layers we were able to create an imbalance of spin-polarized current for one trillionth of a second (10-12 s) after the laser excitation, which ultimately leads to the magnetization switching."

Explore further

Next generation photonic memory devices are 'light-written,' ultrafast and energy efficient
More information: Maciej Da̧browski et al, Transition Metal Synthetic Ferrimagnets: Tunable Media for All-Optical Switching Driven by Nanoscale Spin Current, Nano Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.1c03081
Journal information: Nano Letters

Provided by University of Exeter
Citation: Quest to deliver ultra-fast and energy efficient magnetic recording moves step closer (2021, December 9) retrieved 9 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-quest-ultra-fast-energy-efficient-magnetic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What knowledge is needed to understand modern QFT research?

17 hours ago

Understanding Proportional Counter Circuit

18 hours ago

Why are free parameters bad for a theory?

Dec 07, 2021

Global vs. Local (gauge) Symmetry

Dec 04, 2021

Dimensional Transmutation

Dec 04, 2021

How to understand Proton Structure-function (pdf)

Dec 03, 2021

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

Load comments (0)