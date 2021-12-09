December 9, 2021

Blood disc for astronaut diagnosis

by European Space Agency

Blood disc for astronaut diagnosis
Credit: Radisens Diagnostics

Specially designed to operate in weightlessness, this diagnostic disc can identify diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol from a single drop of astronaut blood.

Future long duration space missions beyond Earth orbit will see crews isolated as never before. Astronauts will have to be self-sufficient in healthcare as in everything else.

Developed through ESA's General Support Technology Programme (GSTP) with Radisens Diagnostics in Ireland, this diagnostics device was designed for automated blood testing, overcoming processing difficulties due to microgravity by substituting centrifugal force.

A pinprick of blood is added to a mini-disc embedded with a wide variety of miniaturized test procedures. The disc is then inserted into the 'point-of-care' device and set spinning to spread the across the surface. Multiple tests can be performed simultaneously, with automated results delivered within a matter of minutes.

Explore further

Researchers develop automated robotic device for faster blood testing
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Blood disc for astronaut diagnosis (2021, December 9) retrieved 9 December 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-12-blood-disc-astronaut-diagnosis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

1 hour ago

Regeneration of optics nerves -- How?

12 hours ago

Covid Variant Omicron (B.1.1.529)

23 hours ago

Hair Depilation? (with hair removers like Nair)

Dec 07, 2021

Can twin cats have mirror image fur colors?

Dec 06, 2021

Hippos with snotty noses

Dec 06, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)