December 9, 2021

How well are alternative protein sources received by the end consumer?

by University of Göttingen

The research team presented the test subjects with chicken that had been fed, for example, spirulina algae. Credit: Dr Brianne Altmann The research team presented the test subjects with chicken that had been fed, for example, spirulina algae. Credit: Brianne Altmann

Despite shifts towards vegan and vegetarian diets in Western cultures, demand for animal protein persists. Alternative protein sources are required to nourish the growing world population without compromising on sustainability. Researchers at the University of Göttingen and the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada, investigated consumer preferences of alternative protein sources. Specifically, the researchers looked at the effect of information regarding algae and insects in the food chain. The results were published in the journal Food Policy.

The researchers photographed chicken breasts from animals fed with spirulina or insect meal and rendered the photos to imitate market-ready products. The chicken breast products were labeled with health or sustainability claims to further understand consumer preference motivation for alternative sources. Two groups of respondents (around 1000) then completed an online questionnaire in which they were shown two different chicken breast products and asked which one they would purchase.

One group received the information available on the package, such as labeling and price. The other group received additional information regarding the sources, which were also identified on each product. Information on protein sources proved to be an important factor in influencing consumer preferences. Because spirulina drastically alters the color of the end product, it is necessary to provide to make these products marketable to .

Surprisingly, the respondents liked the chicken breast reared with insect meal the most. However, when the source was identified, only sustainability-motivated consumers continued to prefer insect sources. "Therefore, the incorporation of insects into feed for poultry should be conducted with full transparency for the end consumer and foods should be labeled in order to avoid future backlash or mistrust," explains Dr. Brianne Altmann, lead researcher. "However, the increased exposure through having these products available on the market will likely increase their acceptance."

Although spirulina has a history of being consumed in some cultures, it is currently cultivated as a health supplement and remains much more expensive than soybean meal. Insects, on the other hand, have recently been certified for use in poultry feed in the European Union. "One drawback within the current legislation hindering the sustainability is that insects for feed must be reared on certified food sources, putting insect rearing in direct competition for the rearing of other poultry and livestock," says Altmann. "In order to increase the uptake and sustainability of alternative protein sources, advances in production, such as growth in scale and the incorporation of waste products, are urgently needed."

Researchers investigate the influence of insect and microalgae feeds on meat quality
More information: Brianne A. Altmann et al, Information effects on consumer preferences for alternative animal feedstuffs, Food Policy (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.foodpol.2021.102192
Provided by University of Göttingen
