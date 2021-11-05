November 5, 2021

Workers digging gas pipes in Peru find 2,000-year-old gravesite

A work crew laying a natural gas pipe under a street in Lima, Peru stumbled across a 2,000-year-old burial site, including the r
A work crew laying a natural gas pipe under a street in Lima, Peru stumbled across a 2,000-year-old burial site, including the remains of six people and ceramic vessels.

Workers laying gas pipes on a street in the Peruvian capital Lima stumbled on the remains of a pre-Hispanic gravesite that included 2,000-year-old ceramic burial vessels, an archaeologist said Thursday.

"This find that we see today is 2,000 years old," archaeologist Cecilia Camargo told AFP at the site.

"So far, there are six that we have recovered, including children and adults, accompanied by a set of ceramic vessels that were expressly made to bury them."

Experts believe the site in the Lima district of La Victoria may be linked to the culture known as "Blanco sobre Rojo," or "White on Red," which settled on the central coast of Peru in the valleys of Chillon, Rimac and Lurin, the three rivers that cross Lima.

"So far, we have recovered about 40 vessels of different shapes related to the White on Red style," said Camargo, head of the cultural heritage department at the natural gas company Calidda.

"Some bottles are very distinctive of this period and style, which have a double spout and a bridge handle," Camargo said.

As finds of ancient artefacts and remains occur frequently in Peru, all public service companies that do excavations have in-house , including Calidda, a Colombian-funded company that distributes in Lima and in the neighboring port of Callao.

Specialists work around the ancient burial site found by a crew laying a natural gas pipe under a street in Lima, Peru on Novemb
Specialists work around the ancient burial site found by a crew laying a natural gas pipe under a street in Lima, Peru on November 04, 2021.

Explore further

Gas pipe workers find 800-year-old bodies in Peru

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Workers digging gas pipes in Peru find 2,000-year-old gravesite (2021, November 5) retrieved 5 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-workers-gas-pipes-peru-year-old.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)