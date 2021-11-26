November 26, 2021

Testing confirms Webb Telescope on track for targeted Dec. 22 launch

by NASA

James Webb Space Telescope
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Engineering teams have completed additional testing confirming NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is ready for flight, and launch preparations are resuming toward Webb's target launch date of Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 7:20 a.m. EST.

Additional testing was conducted this week to ensure the observatory's health following an incident that occurred when the release of a clamp band caused a vibration throughout the observatory.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, engineering teams completed these tests, and a NASA-led anomaly review board concluded no observatory components were damaged in the incident. A "consent to " review was held, and NASA gave approval to begin fueling the observatory. Fueling operations will begin Thursday, Nov. 25, and will take about 10 days.

The Webb Space Telescope is an international partnership with the European and Canadian space agencies. It will explore every phase of cosmic history—from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, and everything in between. Webb will reveal new and unexpected discoveries, and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.

Explore further

Space telescope launch delayed after site incident
Provided by NASA
Citation: Testing confirms Webb Telescope on track for targeted Dec. 22 launch (2021, November 26) retrieved 26 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-webb-telescope-track-dec.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

6 hours ago

Molecular cloud collapsing and fragmentation

17 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

17 hours ago

Level of details in prime focus vs eyepiece images

Nov 25, 2021

Question about Kuiper belt

Nov 12, 2021

Temperature of gas in a cluster

Nov 12, 2021

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)