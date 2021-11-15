November 15, 2021

Sucrose supplementation improves the quality of alfalfa silage for dairy cow feed

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Sucrose supplementation improves the quality of alfalfa silage for dairy cow feed
Figure 1. (A) Principal coordinate analysis (PCoA). (B) Relative abundance of microbiota at the level of phylum in the alfalfa silage samples. (C) Relative abundance of microbiota at the level of genus. Credit: DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2021.670165

Alfalfa silage is one of the main roughages in the production of dairy cow. It can provide nutrition with high-quality to improve milk quality and production. Sucrose additions have been widely used to improve the silage quality.

When ensiling forage, the types of microorganism that are present during fermentation also play a critical role.

Researchers from the Institute of Subtropical Agriculture (ISA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences investigated the effects of supplementation alone on ensiling characteristics and bacterial community compositions of alfalfa .

The study was published in Frontiers in Microbiology on Oct. 13.

They found that the ensiling time decreased the crude fiber content, and increased the ammonia nitrogen, acetic acid content, and the relative abundance of Enterococcus in the silages.

Sucrose supplementation decreased the pH levels and the neutral detergent fiber, propionic acid, and butyric acid contents of alfalfa silages, thus improving the quality of alfalfa silages. The reduced level of butyric acid suppressed harmful bacteria and increased the relative abundance of Lactobacillus and Enterococcus in the silage.

Furthermore, there was an increment in the relative feed value (RFV) levels with the increments of the sucrose supplementation.

The results suggest that sucrose supplementation could improve the feeding quality of silage and increasing its beneficial bacterial content.

Explore further

Sorghum silage a suitable alternative to corn silage, with proper management
More information: Jinhe Kang et al, Alfalfa Silage Treated With Sucrose Has an Improved Feed Quality and More Beneficial Bacterial Communities, Frontiers in Microbiology (2021). DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2021.670165
Journal information: Frontiers in Microbiology

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Sucrose supplementation improves the quality of alfalfa silage for dairy cow feed (2021, November 15) retrieved 15 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-sucrose-supplementation-quality-alfalfa-silage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What to expect with COVID19, double jabbed AZ

52 minutes ago

Make Sure You Check With Your Doctor To See If You Need A Third Jab

15 hours ago

Are the COVID Vaccines Unusually Ineffective?

21 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Nov 14, 2021

Australia Possibly Heading For 95% Vaccination

Nov 13, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Nov 12, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)