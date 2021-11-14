November 14, 2021

Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions

Heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt have left three people dead and more than 500 others hospitalized from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Downpours, hail and thunder in the province of Aswan over the weekend forced to suspend school classes Sunday, Gov. Ashraf Attia said.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Attia added. He said at least 503 people were hospitalized after suffering scorpion stings and that all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

Acting Health Minister Khalid Abdel-Ghafar said in a statement that no deaths were reported from scorpion stings.

Photos and circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.

The Al-Ahram daily reported the deaths, citing Ehab Hanafy, the Health Ministry's Undersecretary in Aswan. It did not elaborate on the cause.

The rainfall also caused power outages.

Explore further

Scorpion sting might save lives from coronavirus

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Report: Storms in Egypt leave 3 dead, unleash scorpions (2021, November 14) retrieved 14 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-storms-egypt-dead-unleash-scorpions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Make Sure You Check With Your Doctor To See If You Need A Third Jab

3 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

5 hours ago

Are the COVID Vaccines Unusually Ineffective?

22 hours ago

Australia Possibly Heading For 95% Vaccination

Nov 13, 2021

Stunning Effectiveness Of Covid Vaccine

Nov 12, 2021

Covid vaccines - CDC report on associated mortality

Nov 12, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)