November 5, 2021

Novel plasmonic solar thermal materials developed to reserve sun heat

by Xi Min, Zhao Weiwei, Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Novel plasmonic solar thermal materials developed to reserve sun heat
Cu27S24 nanocage was synthesized and evaluated by a combination of experimental measurement and theoretical calculation. And the developed Cu27S24 "nanoink" and "nanofilm" showed high efficient photothermal performance. Credit: XI Min

Recently, researchers developed high-performance solar thermal copper sulfide photothermal ink and photothermal film, marking big progress in the field of Plasmonic Solar photothermal Materials.

The team was led by Prof. Wang Zhenyang from the Institute of Solid State Physics, Hefei Institutes of physical science, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The relevant results were published on Nano Research.

Scientists have been seeking strategies to achieve high efficient solar energy utilization for various applications, such as: , energy-saving buildings, drying systems and other fields.

In this study, researchers used the Kirkendall reaction to synthesize hollow copper sulfide (Cu27S24) nanocages. Compared to traditional noble metal plasmonic nanomaterials (gold or silver), which shows plasmon phenomena given the condition of illumination with visible light, Cu27S24 nanocages as semiconducting material that have lower interband transition and scattering loss. Besides, the hollow structure can further expand the available light harvesting range and further improve the light-to-heat conversion efficiency.

The researchers combined first-principles calculations and finite element method (FEM) simulations to fit the optical properties of the nanocage, and predicted its excellent solar photothermal performance. Based on the evaluation results, solar photothermal nanoink and nanofilm were further developed. This work preliminarily proves that the hollow sulfide nanocage has broad prospects in plasmonic photothermal applications.

  • Novel plasmonic solar thermal materials developed to reserve sun heat
    Novel plasmonic solar thermal materials developed to reserve Sun heat. Credit: XI Min
  • Novel plasmonic solar thermal materials developed to reserve sun heat
    Credit: XI Min

Explore further

Iron-based catalysts discovered in light-driven carbon dioxide hydrogenation
More information: Min Xi et al, Plasmonic Cu27S24 nanocages for novel solar photothermal nanoink and nanofilm, Nano Research (2021). DOI: 10.1007/s12274-021-3880-3
Journal information: Nano Research

Provided by Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Novel plasmonic solar thermal materials developed to reserve sun heat (2021, November 5) retrieved 5 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-plasmonic-solar-thermal-materials-reserve.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Modelling of two phase flow in packed bed using conservation equations

4 hours ago

Heating a steel spring then quenching in water

Nov 03, 2021

Extreme Ultraviolet light production -- Are the techniques used in lithography the only way?

Oct 30, 2021

Looking to learn how infrared absorbing (700-1000nm) pigment is made

Oct 27, 2021

Solid Carryover due to vacuum

Oct 27, 2021

Diffusion coefﬁcient of gases in liquids

Oct 19, 2021

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)