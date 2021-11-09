November 9, 2021

Image: Hubble spots dark star-hatching frEGGs

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Credit: NASA, ESA, and R. Sahai (Jet Propulsion Laboratory); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

This image shows knots of cold, dense interstellar gas where new stars are forming. These Free-floating Evaporating Gaseous Globules (frEGGs) were first seen in Hubble's famous 1995 image of the Eagle Nebula. Because these lumps of gas are dark, they are rarely seen by telescopes. They can be observed when the newly forming stars ignite, their intense ultraviolet radiation eroding the surrounding gas away and letting the denser, more resistant frEGGs remain. These frEGGs are located in the Northern Coalsack Nebula in the direction of Cygnus, the Swan.

This Hubble image also features two . The left star is a rare, giant O-type star, very bright, blue-white stars known to be the hottest in the universe. These are 10,000 to a million times the brightness of the Sun and burn themselves out quickly, in a few million years. The right star is an even more massive supergiant B-type star. Supergiant stars also burn through their fuel quickly, anywhere between a few hundred thousand years to tens of millions of years, and die in titanic supernova explosions.

This Digitized Sky Survey image shows the location of the cold, dark frEGGs imaged by Hubble. Credit: NASA, ESA, R. Sahai (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), and DSS; Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

Explore further

Mysterious "superbubble" hollows out nebula in new Hubble image
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
