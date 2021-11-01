November 1, 2021

Better models of atmospheric 'detergent' can help predict climate change

by University of Rochester

atmospheric
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Earth's atmosphere has a unique ability to cleanse itself by way of invisible molecules in the air that act as minuscule cleanup crews. The most important molecule in that crew is the hydroxyl radical (OH), nicknamed the "detergent of the atmosphere" because of its dominant role in removing pollutants. When the OH molecule chemically interacts with a variety of harmful gases, including the potent greenhouse gas methane, it is able to decompose the pollutants into forms that can be removed from Earth's atmosphere.

It is difficult to measure OH, however, and it is not directly emitted. Instead, researchers predict the presence of OH based on its chemical production from other "precursor" . To make these predictions, researchers use computer simulations.

In a new paper published in the journal PNAS, Lee Murray, an assistant professor of earth and environmental sciences at the University of Rochester, outlines why computer models used to predict future levels of OH—and, therefore, how long air pollutants and reactive greenhouse gases last in the —have traditionally produced widely varying forecasts. The study is the latest in Murray's efforts to develop models of the dynamics and composition of Earth's atmosphere and has important implications in advancing policies to combat .

"We need to understand what controls changes in in Earth's atmosphere in order to give us a better idea of the measures we need to take to rid the atmosphere of pollutants and reactive greenhouse gases," Murray says.

Building accurate computer models to predict OH levels is similar to baking: Just as you must add precise ingredients in the proper amounts and order to make an edible cake, precise data and metrics must be input into computer models to make them more accurate.

The various existing computer models used to predict OH levels have traditionally been designed with data input involving identical emissions levels of OH precursor gases. Murray and his colleagues, however, demonstrated that OH levels strongly depend on how much of these precursor emissions are lost before they react to produce OH. In this case, different bakers follow the same recipe of ingredients (emissions), but end up with different sizes of cake (OH levels) because some bakers throw out different portions of batter in the middle of the process.

"Uncertainties in future predictions are primarily driven by uncertainties in how models implement the fate of reactive gases that are directly emitted," Murray says.

As Murray and his colleagues show, the computer models used to predict OH levels must evaluate the loss processes of reactive precursor gases, before they may be used for accurate future predictions.

But more data is needed about these processes, Murray says.

"Performing new measurements to constrain these processes will allow us to provide more accurate data about the amount of hydroxyl in the atmosphere and how it may change in the future," he says.

Explore further

Nobel prize: Why climate modellers deserved the physics award – they've been proved right again and again
More information: Lee T. Murray et al, Large uncertainties in global hydroxyl projections tied to fate of reactive nitrogen and carbon, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2115204118
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Rochester
Citation: Better models of atmospheric 'detergent' can help predict climate change (2021, November 1) retrieved 1 November 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-11-atmospheric-detergent-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)