October 19, 2021

Sri Lanka reverses organic farming drive as tea suffers

Tea crops have suffered in Sri Lanka due to a lack of organic fertiliser
Tea crops have suffered in Sri Lanka due to a lack of organic fertiliser.

Sri Lanka on Tuesday backed down from ambitious plans to become the world's first completely organic farming nation, reversing a ban on imports of chemical fertiliser.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had imposed a total ban on agrochemicals in May, saying he wanted to make Sri Lankan farming 100 percent organic.

Plantations Minister Ramesh Pathirana said Tuesday that the change of course was to help growers of Ceylon tea, exports of which are worth $1.3 billion annually for the island nation.

"Considering the fact that there has been a quality drop in tea that was produced in factories, the has taken the decision to import sulphate of ammonia," Pathirana told reporters in Colombo.

He said imports of chemical fertiliser would continue until the island was able to produce enough for local agricultural needs.

Rajapaksa's policy had sparked anger among tea plantation owners and other farmers who warned that a lack of organic fertiliser and lower yields would lead to shortages.

This risked compounding problems for a government already facing an unprecedented shortage of foreign exchange to fuel, food and medicines.

Last week, the government breached its own ban by importing from Lithuania 30,000 tonnes of potassium chloride, but called it "organic fertiliser".

"We are not a stubborn government," government spokesman Dullas Alahapperuma told reporters at the same briefing with Pathirana.

"We are sensitive to the needs of the people."

Explore further

Sri Lanka organic revolution threatens tea disaster

© 2021 AFP

Citation: Sri Lanka reverses organic farming drive as tea suffers (2021, October 19) retrieved 19 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-sri-lanka-reverses-farming-tea.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)