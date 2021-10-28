October 28, 2021

Scientists identify G-Exos as a nanocarrier for miRNA transfer to stimulate neural differentiation of stem cells

by Zhejiang University

stem cells
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Differentiation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) into functional neural cells is of tremendous significance to treat neural diseases. However, the limited neural differentiation of BMSCs remains a major challenge. Recent studies suggest that miRNAs may play a crucial role in regulating the neural differentiation of stem cells as effective signaling molecules. Due to their unique physiochemical attributes, miRNAs cannot be efficiently delivered in vitro and in vivo, thus inhibiting the application and translation of miRNAs.

Peng Lihua at the Zhejiang University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences has led cutting-edge research into ginseng-derived exosomes (G-Exos) as a carrier for miRNA transfer in the neural differentiation of BMSCs. The research findings appear in a research article entitled "Plant Exosomes as Novel Nanoplatforms for MicroRNA Transfer Stimulate Neural Differentiation of Stem Cells in Vitro and in Vivo" in the journal Nano Letters.

In this study, researchers isolated Exos from the juice of ginseng and loaded chemokine and G-Exos onto photo-cross-linkable hydrogel to fabricate a convenient, safe and efficient multi-purpose wound regeneration gel dressing, thereby achieving the targeted recruitment and induced neural differentiation of .

"This study demonstrated that G-Exos, which could circumvent the limitations of conventional RNA transfer strategies, may well become an effective nanoplatform in transferring plant-derived miRNAs to mammalian stem cells for neural differentiation both in vitro and in vivo, thus holding great promise in neural regenerative medicine," said Prof. Peng.

Explore further

Uncovering the genetic mechanism behind Rett syndrome
More information: Xue-Han Xu et al, Plant Exosomes As Novel Nanoplatforms for MicroRNA Transfer Stimulate Neural Differentiation of Stem Cells In Vitro and In Vivo, Nano Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.1c02530
Journal information: Nano Letters

Provided by Zhejiang University
Citation: Scientists identify G-Exos as a nanocarrier for miRNA transfer to stimulate neural differentiation of stem cells (2021, October 28) retrieved 28 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-scientists-g-exos-nanocarrier-mirna-neural.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Most common cancers caused by radiation exposure?

1 hour ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

1 hour ago

Origin of Modern Domesticated Horses Found

Oct 27, 2021

Probability of a sphere travelling through a hoop (lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicles for mRNA delivery)

Oct 26, 2021

Multiple simultaneous sample observations on a Microscope device?

Oct 26, 2021

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

Oct 25, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)