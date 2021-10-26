October 26, 2021

Multi-scale relationships between urban green infrastructure landscape patterns and atmospheric PM2.5 concentrations

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Multi-scale relationships between urban green infrastructure landscape patterns and atmospheric PM2.5 concentrations
Graphical abstract. Credit: DOI: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2021.129324

Urban green infrastructure (UGI) refers to the natural and semi-natural open spaces with ecosystem functions in and around the cities. Improving urban green infrastructure is considered as an important technical means for the effective control of atmospheric PM2.5 (particles aerodynamic diameter of lower than or equal to 2.5 μm) pollution.

High-speed urbanization and industrialization, however, have brought a large number of sources, causing PM2.5 pollution to be increasingly serious, and they have encroached on a large range of urban green spaces, resulting in drastic changes in patterns and functions (e.g., dust retention performance) of UGI. Therefore, it is very important to further understand the relationship between UGI landscape pattern change and PM2.5 pollution in the context of urbanization.

Associate Prof. LI Chunlin and other researchers from the Institute of Applied Ecology (IAE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) took the urban agglomeration in central Liaoning, a region of rapid urbanization, as an example, and analyzed the relationships between UGI landscape patterns and PM2.5 concentrations at urban agglomeration and neighborhood scales.

The researchers interpreted spatial patterns of UGI from 2000 to 2019 using Google Earth Engine, the changes of UGI landscape patterns over the past 20 years were quantitatively analyzed by landscape pattern index and Morphological Spatial Pattern Analysis. Then, various regression models were utilized to reveal the statistical relationship between UGI landscape patterns and PM2.5 concentrations.

They found that at the of urban agglomeration, the annual variations in PM2.5 concentration were mainly attributed to , urbanization and other socio-, and meteorological factors such as and relative humidity had greater effects on PM2.5 concentration than UGI landscape pattern factors.

At the neighborhood scale, the relationship between UGI landscape pattern and PM2.5 pollution changed with neighborhood spaces and seasons, showing scale and seasonal effects.

In addition, the researchers found that the impacts of UGI landscape patterns on PM2.5 were greater at the neighborhood scale than those at the urban agglomeration scale.

The results of this study deepen the understanding of the relationship between UGI landscape patterns and PM2.5 concentrations, which will provide a scientific guidance for future urban planning and the prevention and control of PM2.5 pollution.

This study, funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Youth Promotion Association of CAS, has been published in Journal of Cleaner Production, titled "Multiscale analysis of the effects of urban green infrastructure landscape patterns on PM2.5 concentrations in an area of rapid urbanization."

Explore further

Scientists produce high-resolution urban floor area map of China
More information: Kongming Li et al, Multiscale analysis of the effects of urban green infrastructure landscape patterns on PM2.5 concentrations in an area of rapid urbanization, Journal of Cleaner Production (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.jclepro.2021.129324
Journal information: Journal of Cleaner Production

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Multi-scale relationships between urban green infrastructure landscape patterns and atmospheric PM2.5 concentrations (2021, October 26) retrieved 26 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-multi-scale-relationships-urban-green-infrastructure.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
41 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 25, 2021

Fossilized Footprints dating to ~23k years ago, White Sands, NM

Sep 24, 2021

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

Sep 24, 2021

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

Sep 23, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)