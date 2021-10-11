October 11, 2021

Assessing the risks from 'grease-proofing' chemicals in food packaging requires new methods, studies

by Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences

microwave popcorn
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Developing ways to measure and study exposures to a class of synthetic chemicals is critical to addressing potential health risks stemming from a long history of consumer uses in food wrappers, popcorn bags and paperboard.

Exposures to some of the 4,000 or so members of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) class of chemicals have been associated with potential adverse health effects such as high cholesterol, low infant birth weight, reduced antibody response to vaccines and high blood pressure. While environmental studies of PFAS have advanced, gaps remain in our understanding of how much humans are exposed to PFAS from and packaging, and the associated risks, if any.

This prompted the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences to sponsor a symposium titled "Identifying Science Gaps for Risk Assessment of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Food." Given the importance of measurement systems, the symposium first focused on and science gaps for detection and quantification of PFAS in food. Additionally, presenters addressed exposure routes and detection in foods—including FDA and USDA work in the area—and touched on potential effects of short-carbon chain replacements for longer-chain biopersistent PFAS.

The symposium proceedings were recently published in Trends in Food Science & Technology, a peer-reviewed journal. Some of the challenges involve understanding which products have intentionally added PFAS versus incidental environmental contamination from processing waste. Moreover, future method validation is needed to develop standard approaches for extraction, screening and quantification of PFAS compounds. Continuing to develop methods will support FDA's and USDA's ongoing monitoring of PFAS in produce, dairy, meat and bread. But the absence of validated, standardized methods makes it difficult to compare results and poses a challenge to risk managers here and abroad.

There are still many knowledge gaps on risks associated with PFAS, but risk management efforts need to be supported through analytical testing by the adoption of international performance standards and the development of official compendial methods, according to speakers at the symposium.

Explore further

Study: Breast milk found less nutritious due to chemicals
More information: K.L. Vorst et al, Risk assessment of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food: Symposium proceedings, Trends in Food Science & Technology (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.tifs.2021.05.038
Provided by Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences
Citation: Assessing the risks from 'grease-proofing' chemicals in food packaging requires new methods, studies (2021, October 11) retrieved 11 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-grease-proofing-chemicals-food-packaging-requires.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Oct 06, 2021

What does air smell like?

Oct 05, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Oct 05, 2021

Molecules with an extended π system well described by resonance hybrid

Oct 05, 2021

Protein Folding Entropy

Oct 02, 2021

Owens - Wendt Model for Surface Energy of Solid - Liquid Interface

Oct 02, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)