October 27, 2021

Novel carbon-based catalyst developed for efficient photo-driven CO2 cycloaddition

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Novel Carbon-based Catalyst Developed for Efficient Photo-driven CO2 Cycloaddition
Photo-driven catalytic process based on the Al–N–C catalyst. Credit: NIMTE

Prof. Chen Liang's group and Prof. Lu Zhiyi's group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) proposed a highly-active carbon-based catalyst, which can directly utilize renewable energy (e.g., solar energy) to improve the efficiency of photo-driven CO2 cycloaddition effectively. The study was published in Advanced Materials.

In recent years, the increasing greenhouse gas (mainly CO2) emissions have exacerbated the global warming and ocean acidification. With the aim to peak CO2 emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, the elimination of CO2 based on the capture and conversion of CO2 is urgently needed. The cycloaddition of CO2 with epoxides to generate cyclic carbonates has attracted extensive attention thanks to the diverse application of products.

By virtue of a versatile molecule-confined pyrolysis strategy, researchers at NIMTE proposed and synthesized a semiconductive Al-N-C catalyst possessing of atomically dispersed Al-N4 motifs.

The Al and N species serves as Lewis acid and base sites, respectively, which are combined to facilitate the substrate activation for the photo-driven CO2 cycloaddition reactions. Under , the synthesized Al–N–C catalyst showed excellent catalytic performance (≈95% conversion, reaction rate = 3.52 mmol g-1 h-1) for the CO2 cycloaddition reaction.

In addition, both experimental and revealed that light irradiation facilitated the photo-generated electron transfer from the semiconductive Al–N–C catalyst to the epoxide reactant, contributing to the high-efficiency formation of a ring-opened intermediate through the rate-limiting step. This process constitutes a new activation mechanism for CO2 cycloaddition reaction.

This study has provided a novel approach for high-efficiency CO2 cycloaddition based on the integration of atomically dispersed Al species and photothermal effect, and shed light on the future design of advanced catalysts for diverse catalytic reactions.

Explore further

High-loading atomically dispersed Ir/MoC catalyst for hydrogenation reaction
More information: Qihao Yang et al, Atomically Dispersed High‐Density Al–N 4 Sites in Porous Carbon for Efficient Photodriven CO 2 Cycloaddition, Advanced Materials (2021). DOI: 10.1002/adma.202103186
Journal information: Advanced Materials

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Novel carbon-based catalyst developed for efficient photo-driven CO2 cycloaddition (2021, October 27) retrieved 27 October 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-10-carbon-based-catalyst-efficient-photo-driven-co2.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Radioluminescence and differing zinc sulfide preparations?

Oct 26, 2021

What exactly is negative adsorption?

Oct 26, 2021

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Oct 21, 2021

How can I calculate hydrogen bonds in a specific direction w.r.t. a C-

Oct 20, 2021

Mono-esterify a mono-phosphate salt group to a carboxylic acid

Oct 18, 2021

PDB file using GAUSSIAN 16 optimization

Oct 18, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)