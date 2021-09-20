September 20, 2021

Video: Surfside condo collapse and the science of concrete

by American Chemical Society

Surfside condo collapse and the science of concrete (video)
Concrete buildings don’t just collapse out of the blue. Even earthquakes aren’t supposed to bring them down. So why did the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida — a modern structure built in 1981 — fail? Credit: The American Chemical Society

Concrete buildings don't just collapse out of the blue.

Even earthquakes aren't supposed to bring them down.

So why did the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida—a modern structure built in 1981—fail?

Credit: American Chemical Society

Explore further

What are the warning signs before a building collapses?
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Video: Surfside condo collapse and the science of concrete (2021, September 20) retrieved 20 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-video-surfside-condo-collapse-science.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
29 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

External Pressure vs. Internal Pressure when considering work

17 hours ago

What is the difference in cooking oil before and after frying heavily?

Sep 18, 2021

What does air smell like?

Sep 17, 2021

Different volatilities in ideal solutions?

Sep 15, 2021

Mining waste for cheaper hydrogen fuel production

Sep 13, 2021

Finding the pH of slime!

Aug 30, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)