September 2, 2021

Researchers sequence genome of drug-resistant Salmonella enteritidis strain that can sicken poultry

by Tracey Peake, North Carolina State University

broiler chickens
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Researchers from North Carolina State University have sequenced the genome of a virulent Salmonella Enteritidis strain that sickened two poultry flocks in consecutive years and found that it was both antibiotic resistant and could potentially infect humans. Characterizing the strain, designated SE_TAU19, will aid public health agencies in tracing outbreaks and preventing exposures.

There are two species of Salmonella, and one of these, Salmonella enterica, is implicated in . S. enterica contains over 2,500 serovars, or groups of bacteria, many of which can cause disease in humans. Salmonella serovar Enteritidis (SE) is most frequently associated with poultry and is the leading cause of human illness globally.

Most human Salmonella infections are foodborne in origin, and many animals—such as chickens—can harbor the pathogen without becoming sick themselves. The ability of SE_TAU19 to cause clinical disease in poultry interested Grayson Walker, a combined DVM and Ph.D. student in Luke Borst's laboratory at NC State's College of Veterinary Medicine and first author of a paper describing the research.

"We usually think of Salmonella as harbored by chickens without harming them; however, this strain was virulent and actually made them sick," Walker says. "We also know that Salmonella likes to stick around. This strain killed throughout the growing period and recurred one year later in a different flock. So, we decided to sequence the genome and see which resistance and virulence features made the strain unique."

The team sequenced the genome of the strain and found that it included seven antimicrobial resistance genes, 120 virulence genes, and a large virulence plasmid. Plasmids are "swappable" genetic elements that can be exchanged between strains to make them more antibiotic resistant or infectious.

"While we cannot say that it is a 'new' strain of Salmonella, we can say that not only is this strain deadly to poultry, antibiotic resistant and infectious, but also that it could infect humans," Walker says. "The good news is that by sequencing the genome we now have data that could help pinpoint the origin of and contain any future outbreaks."

The research appears in Frontiers in Veterinary Science. Borst, associate professor of veterinary anatomic pathology at NC State, is corresponding author.

Explore further

Drug-resistant germ packs a punch for US travelers
More information: Grayson K. Walker et al. Genomic characterization of a nalidixic acid-resistant Salmonella Enteritidis strain causing persistent infections in broiler chickens, Frontiers in Veterinary Science (2021). DOI: 10.3389/fvets.2021.725737
Provided by North Carolina State University
Citation: Researchers sequence genome of drug-resistant Salmonella enteritidis strain that can sicken poultry (2021, September 2) retrieved 2 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-sequence-genome-drug-resistant-salmonella-enteritidis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

2 hours ago

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

5 hours ago

Can I get a Chinese-made Covid vaccine to make me eligible for business trips to China from the US?

5 hours ago

Is it me or do florists not understand geometry?

5 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

13 hours ago

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

23 hours ago

More from Biology and Medical

User comments