September 13, 2021

Bringing together the powers of electrochemistry and flow technology

by Eindhoven University of Technology

Bringing together the powers of electrochemistry and flow technology
Yiran Cao. Credit: Eindhoven University of Technology

The combination of electrochemistry and flow technology holds much promise for the sustainable production of valuable chemicals, such as biobased feedstocks. Researcher Yiran Cao has explored electrochemical organic synthesis in flow, and especially continuous-flow microreactors, a new and exciting field that presents several challenges. Cao defended his Ph.D. thesis on Tuesday 7 September.

Electrochemistry concerns itself with the relationship between electrical and . These phenomena always take place at the interface between two conductors, an electrolyte and an electrode.

It has several advantages over normal reactions, as it allows you to perform chemistry with traceless electrons as reagents. This means less use of hazardous chemicals. It also gives you the opportunity to use green electricity derived from sustainable power sources, like solar and wind energy. It is also highly tunable and scalable, which makes it possible to produce valuable chemicals in a safe and sustainable way.

The promise of flow

When combined with flow technology (which concerns itself with the dynamics of fluids), electrochemistry provides even greater control over . The implementation of electrochemical reactions in flow, however, is much more complicated than merely pumping the reaction mixture into an electrolytic cell.

"Understanding the engineering principles behind the observations can help to exploit the full potential of the technology," says Yiran Cao.

In his dissertation, the Chinese-born researcher has explored electrochemical in flow, with a focus on so-called continuous-flow microreactors, which can be used to convert biobased feedstocks.

His research involved several stages, from the design and verification of an electrochemical microflow reactor, the electrochemical conversion of furfural (a typical biobased chemical) into valuable chemicals in flow, to the transformation and acceleration of a gas-liquid biphasic electrochemical reactions into microflow reactor, and the numerical analysis of liquid-liquid Taylor flow regime.

Starting point

"It was my aim to combine and chemical engineering, which will hopefully serve as a useful reference and starting point for other researchers looking to translate their electrochemistry to flow," says the researcher.

"While significant progress has been made throughout the past decade, moving forward is not without a challenge. The community should focus more on examples that provide decisive advantages, such as multiphase electrochemistry. This has remains largely underrepresented to date."

One of the challenges Cao encountered in his research was the clogging-up of the channels, which, according to him, continues to be the Achilles heel of microreactor technology. Solving these issues undoubtedly requires collaborative efforts between and chemists from both academia and industry, he believes.

"I am confident that progress on these aspects will increase the utility of flow reactor and will push the boundaries of synthetic organic ."

Explore further

Researchers propose novel approach to enhance heterogeneous photosynthesis of azo- compounds
More information: Engineering Electrochemical Transformations in Continuous-Flow Reactors, research.tue.nl/files/175345464/20210907_Cao.pdf
Provided by Eindhoven University of Technology
Citation: Bringing together the powers of electrochemistry and flow technology (2021, September 13) retrieved 13 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-powers-electrochemistry-technology.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Different volatilities in ideal solutions?

8 hours ago

Mining waste for cheaper hydrogen fuel production

22 hours ago

Finding the pH of slime!

Aug 30, 2021

Is Sodium Flouride a toxin?

Aug 30, 2021

Approximations in Chemical Equilibrium (add a weak acid HA into pure water)

Aug 29, 2021

Neutralizing acidified lakes

Aug 27, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)