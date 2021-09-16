September 16, 2021

Ozone hole over Antarctica larger than usual, scientists say

Ozone hole over Antarctica larger than usual, scientists say
This image, provided on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a map of the ozone hole over the South Pole on 16 September 2021. Scientists say the Southern Hemisphere ozone hole is larger than usual and already surpasses the size of Antarctica. Credit: AP Photo/European Space Agency, ESA

Scientists say the hole in the Earth's protective ozone layer over the Southern Hemisphere is larger than usual this year and already surpasses the size of Antarctica.

The European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said Thursday that the so-called ozone hole, which appears every year during the Southern Hemisphere spring, has grown considerably in the past week following an average start.

"Forecasts show that this year´s hole has evolved into a rather larger than usual one," said Vincent-Henri Peuch, who heads the EU's satellite monitoring service.

"We are looking at a quite big and potentially also deep ozone hole," he said.

Atmospheric ozone absorbs ultraviolet light coming from the sun. Its absence means more of this high-energy radiation reaches the Earth, where it can harm living cells.

Peuch noted that last year's ozone hole also started out unremarkably but then turned into one of the longest-lasting ones on record.

The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, led to a ban on a group of chemicals called halocarbons that were blamed for exacerbating the annual .

Experts say that while the is beginning to recover, it's likely to take until the 2060s for the ozone-depleting substances used in refrigerants and spray cans to completely disappear from the atmosphere.

Explore further

EU program spots largest ozone hole over Antarctica in years

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Ozone hole over Antarctica larger than usual, scientists say (2021, September 16) retrieved 16 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-ozone-hole-antarctica-larger-usual.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
40 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it possible to create a two-seasonal global climate calendar as a statistical model of some physical property of the Earth's upper atmosphere?

Sep 14, 2021

An odd rock from the beach

Sep 14, 2021

How surface water flows in the US

Sep 11, 2021

Mag 7.0 Earthquake - Acapulco, Mexico

Sep 08, 2021

Orbital atmosphere (Karman Line -1000km)

Sep 02, 2021

Climate skeptics according to faculty and/or degree?

Sep 01, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)