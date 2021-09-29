September 29, 2021

Researchers propose one-step strategy to synthesize graphene-based composite phase change materials

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers propose one-step strategy to synthesize graphene-based composite phase change materials
Schematic diagram of the PEG/GO-PAM composite PCMs synthesis. Credit: LI Yangeng

Graphene-based composite phase change materials (PCMs) exhibit great potential in the field of solar-thermal energy conversion and storage.

Current synthesis methods of the -based composite PCMs usually involve multi-step processes that are generally complicated, time- and energy-consuming, hindering its further practical application.

Recently, Prof. Shi Quan's group from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) proposed a facile and straightforward one-step strategy of constructing graphene-based shape-stable PCMs with (PEG) in situ filled into a (GO) network structure hydrogel.

This study was published in the Chemical Engineering Journal on Sept. 9.

Compared with the currently reported synthetic routes, the complexity, processing time and cost are reduced in this newly proposed strategy.

The as-prepared composite PCMs showed a high PEG loading capacity up to 95 wt.%, and could maintain a relatively constant phase change enthalpy of 162.8 J/g even after 1000 phase transition cycles.

The composites also exhibited excellent solar-thermal energy conversion ability, which could quickly convert into thermal energy and store it in the PCMs with a conversion efficiency of up to 93.7%.

Explore further

Single-step green synthesis of composite material for wound healing
More information: Yangeng Li et al, One-step synthesis of graphene-based composite phase change materials with high solar-thermal conversion efficiency, Chemical Engineering Journal (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2021.132439
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers propose one-step strategy to synthesize graphene-based composite phase change materials (2021, September 29) retrieved 30 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-one-step-strategy-graphene-based-composite-phase.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

External Pressure vs. Internal Pressure when considering work

5 hours ago

Owens - Wendt Model for Surface Energy of Solid - Liquid Interface

14 hours ago

Protein Folding Entropy

Sep 28, 2021

What does air smell like?

Sep 27, 2021

Chemical inhibitions of radioactive elements

Sep 25, 2021

Which diagram of water molecules is correct?

Sep 24, 2021

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)