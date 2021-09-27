September 27, 2021

Researchers identified two possible Mott-insulating images in magnetic superexchange couplings in Sr2IrO4

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers identified two possible Mott-insulating pictures in magnetic superexchange couplings in Sr2IrO4
Total nearest- (left) and next-nearest- (right) neighbor couplings as a function of screened Coulomb interaction integrals crystal-field splitting. Credit: Zhu Damei

Recently, a research team identified two possible magnetic interaction images in Sr2IrO4, which marked a new progress in the magnetic superexchange coupling study in Sr2IrO4 5d associative system.

The team was led by Dr. Zhang Guoren from Institute of solid State Physics (ISSP), Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS), Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with researchers from Jülich Research Centre, Germany.

"We studied the magnetic couplings in Sr2IrO4 in the Mott-insulating picture by combing different theories" said Zhang Guoren, "and identified two possible scenarios of them."

They studied the magnetic interactions in the strong-to-intermediate coupling regime. The superexchange pseudospin tensors was calculated up to fourth order, and their dependence on the screened Coulomb interaction integrals U and J and crystal-field splitting was analyzed. Due to term cancelations, the experimental nearest-neighbor coupling is reasonably well reproduced for a whole range of realistic values.

They identified a phenomenon. The increasing Hund's rule coupling J could lead to large fourth-order contributions. That's why the ferromagnetic next-nearest-neighbor coupling extracted from the spin-wave dispersion.

This regime is characterized by a sizable ring exchange K. For (U,J) values that yield a Mott insulator with a half-filled jeff =1/2 state, but fourth-order terms remain minor even if the gap is small.

"The electronic properties of Sr2IrO4 and La2CuO4 are similar," said Zhang, "so it can help us to understand the mechanism for superconductivity in doped La2CuO4."

This work could also shed light on the correct modelization for other systems, such as the bilayer Sr3Ir2O7.

The relevant findings were published in Physical Review B.

Explore further

Researchers resolve magnetic structures of different topological semimetals
More information: Guoren Zhang et al, Magnetic superexchange couplings in Sr2IrO4, Physical Review B (2021). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevB.104.125116
Journal information: Physical Review B

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers identified two possible Mott-insulating images in magnetic superexchange couplings in Sr2IrO4 (2021, September 27) retrieved 27 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-mott-insulating-images-magnetic-superexchange-couplings.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What if I could see in radio instead of light?

Sep 25, 2021

Edward Witten and the Mathematical Multiverse?

Sep 25, 2021

Cheapest equipment to boil water at 60℃

Sep 24, 2021

Physical Meaning of Time Inverse

Sep 23, 2021

According to current physics, is vacuum still something or nothing?

Sep 23, 2021

Is it the nucleus or a proton at the center?

Sep 23, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)