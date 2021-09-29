September 29, 2021

New insights into social norms can drive positive social changes

by Curtin University

handshake
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

New Curtin research has shed light on why people adopt social norms or conventions, such as hand shaking versus fist bumping, walking on the left or right side of a footpath, or using metric or imperial measurements, by employing mathematical modeling of human behaviors and decision-making.

The research, published in Nature Communications, found people generally exhibited two behaviors regarding social conventions—on one hand they are resistant to change, but on the other they are susceptible to adopting new norms if it was trending among peers, friends and family.

Lead author Dr. Mengbin Ye, from Curtin's School of Electrical Engineering, Computing and Mathematical Sciences, said the study found individual reluctance to change (inertia) and the tendency to follow trends can determine when and how quickly new social conventions or norms emerge in society.

"The models and experiments we have developed are powerful tools for showing how individual personal interactions can combine in ways that eventually lead to changes in social , which is an important new capability," Dr. Ye said.

"These social conventions, which can be as simple as how we greet each other or as important as recycling habits, are a fundamental aspect of human society. Our research provides new understanding and modeling on how individual interactions and behaviors determine how these conventions form, persist over a period of time, and then rapidly evolve.

"Our findings show that both individual inertia and the desire to follow trends play a significant role in determining when and how rapidly new social conventions will emerge.

"We are interested in further exploring how the interaction environment, such as online versus face-to-face, could emphasize these two behaviors, which we now understand to play a major role in changing social conventions."

Dr. Ye said the new understanding could be used to identify strategies and methods for promoting the adoption of beneficial social conventions.

"As one relatable example, current sustainable practices around taking reusable coffee cups to grab a coffee are still not widely adopted. Strategies focused on highlighting a growing trend, or reducing the difficulty of making the first change in habit, may provide success not just for individuals, but more importantly for collective change," Dr. Ye said.

"This has broad applications in many areas because conventions are pervasive and important to human society, whether they relate to industry or government practices, or part of our daily lives."

The study was led by Dr. Ye and involved a multidisciplinary team of researchers from the University of Groningen, the Netherlands.

The paper is titled "Collective patterns of social diffusion are shaped by individual inertia and trend-seeking."

Explore further

Why some social conventions stand the test of time
More information: Mengbin Ye et al, Collective patterns of social diffusion are shaped by individual inertia and trend-seeking, Nature Communications (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-25953-1
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Curtin University
Citation: New insights into social norms can drive positive social changes (2021, September 29) retrieved 29 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-insights-social-norms-positive.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)