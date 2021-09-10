September 10, 2021

Image: Volcanic trenches on Mars

by European Space Agency

Volcanic trenches on Mars
Credit: ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS

This image of the young volcanic region of Elysium Planitia on Mars [10.3°N, 159.5°E] was taken on 14 April 2021 by the CaSSIS camera on the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO).

The two blue parallel trenches in this image, called Cerberus Fossae, were thought to have formed by tectonic processes. They run for almost one thousand km over the . In this image, CaSSIS is looking straight down into one of these 2 km-wide fissures.

The here is a few hundred meters deep and is filled with coarse-grained sand, likely basaltic in composition, which appears blue in the CaSSIS false-color composite image. The flat volcanic plains nearby are punctured by small impact craters, which expose possibly the same basaltic materials that we see within Cerberus Fossae.

TGO arrived at Mars in 2016 and began its full science mission in 2018. The is not only returning spectacular images, but also providing the best ever inventory of the planet's atmospheric gases, and mapping the planet's surface for water-rich locations. It will also provide data relay services for the second ExoMars mission comprising the Rosalind Franklin rover and Kazachok platform, when it arrives on Mars in 2023.

Explore further

Image: Crater trio
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Volcanic trenches on Mars (2021, September 10) retrieved 10 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-image-volcanic-trenches-mars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The strongest force has shortest range while weakest force have infinity range?

54 minutes ago

Why Do Physicists Use Gaussian Error Distributions?

18 hours ago

Ideas from previous Nobel prize winners

Sep 08, 2021

Entropy question involving our Solar System

Sep 08, 2021

Do you have an example of a truly random phenomenon?

Sep 08, 2021

Time travel is a fact or fiction.?

Sep 08, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments