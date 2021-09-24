September 24, 2021

Image: Calabria, Italy, from space

by European Space Agency

Earth from Space: Calabria, Italy
Calabria, often referred to as the ‘boot’ of Italy, is featured in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2020), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Calabria is a region in southern Italy, famous for its irregular shape that stretches from north to south for around 250 km—separating the Tyrrhenian Sea to the west and the Ionian Sea to the east. The region covers an area of around 15,000 sq km (with over 740 km of coastline) of which agricultural land covers 49%.

Most of the is mountainous or hilly with three mountain ranges present: Pollino (not visible), La Sila and Aspromonte.

La Sila is a vast mountainous plateau around 1,200 m above sea level, stretching for nearly 2,000 sq km along the central area of Calabria. The highest point is Botte Donato, which reaches around 1,928 m. The Aspromonte massif forms the southernmost tip of the Italian peninsula bordered by the sea on three sides. The highest peak is Montalto at 1,955 m.

Calabria is separated from Sicily by the Strait of Messina, visible in the bottom-left, where the narrowest point between Capo Peloro in Sicily and Punta Pezzo in Calabria is only around 3.2 km.

Almost 2 million people reside in Calabria, with Reggio Calabria being the most populous city in the region (with an estimated population of around 200,000 people). The city lies on the 'toe' of the Italian Peninsula, on the slopes of the Aspromonte mountain range.

Calabria is known for its tourism, with its main attractions being the rugged cliffs and sandy beaches. Some of these main destinations include Tropea, Scilla, Lamezia Terme and Praia a Mare.

As well as providing detailed information about Earth's vegetation, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission is designed to play a key role in mapping differences in land cover to understand the landscape, map how it is used and monitor changes over time.

Explore further

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Calabria, Italy, from space (2021, September 24) retrieved 24 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-image-calabria-italy-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
46 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

M 5.9 - 38 km S of Mount Buller, Australia

3 hours ago

Simulation Code for Earth's Historical Temperature Record

21 hours ago

Live volcanic eruption in Canary Islands, Spain

Sep 22, 2021

Can we assume constant C14 to C12 ratio in living tissues?

Sep 19, 2021

Volcanologists want to put sensors directly into an Underground Magma Chamber

Sep 16, 2021

Is it possible to create a two-seasonal global climate calendar as a statistical model of some physical property of the Earth's upper atmosphere?

Sep 14, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)