September 15, 2021

Gd-doped nanoclusters help imaging of early orthotopic cancer

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Gd-doped Nanoclusters Help Imaging of Early Orthotopic Cancer
Schematic illustration of the mechanism of Gd doping-enhanced T2 relaxation rate of Fe3O4 nanocluster. Credit: Gan Yuehao

To realize precise diagnosis of early-stage cancer for effective treatment and better prognosis, high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is indispensable with the help of contrast agents. Iron-oxide-based T2 MR contrast agent (IOCA) is facing severe question of strong ferromagnetism and thereby weak T2 contrast ability. Although numerous efforts have been devoted to enhance the contrast ability of IOCAs, such as gadolinium ions (Gd3+) doping, the specific role that Gd3+ played in this process remained unclear.

Researchers led by Prof. Wu Zhengyan from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the Institute of Health and Medical Technology and the Binzhou Medical University fabricated a series of Gd-doped iron oxide nanoclusters to systemically study the inherent mechanism through which Gd doping tune the T2 contrast ability of the nanoclusters.

The researchers found that, with the doping content increased, GdxFe3-xO4 nanocluster featuring ferromagnetism turned into a superparamagnetic one, and the specific surface area of the nanocluster significantly increased, collectively leading to stronger T2 contrast.

"We obtained the highest r2 value, four times higher than that for pristine Fe3O4," said Gan Yuehao, first author of the study, "the contrast of Gd0.018Fe2.982O4  offers possible method to diagnose early orthotopic cancer in mice."

This work opens a new avenue for the development of atomically precise Gd-doped MMIONs as efficient T2-weighted MRI agents.

This research has been published in Chemical Engineering Journal 

Explore further

Near-infrared synergy therapy for cancer nanoclusters
More information: Yuehao Gan et al, Atomically precise multi-domain GdxFe3−xO4 nanoclusters with modulated contrast properties for T2-weighted magnetic resonance imaging of early orthotopic cancer, Chemical Engineering Journal (2021). DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2021.132255
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Gd-doped nanoclusters help imaging of early orthotopic cancer (2021, September 15) retrieved 15 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-gd-doped-nanoclusters-imaging-early-orthotopic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Would expired toothpaste lose its functionality?

1 hour ago

Covid Delta variant

2 hours ago

Woolly Mammoth Redo

8 hours ago

Membrane potential explained: Nernst potential

Sep 14, 2021

Karen Miga Fills In Missing Pieces of Our Genome

Sep 13, 2021

Reaction to COVID-19 Vaccine (or what to be prepared for)

Sep 13, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)