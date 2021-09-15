September 15, 2021

New coating technology uses 'nanoworms' to kill COVID-19

by University of Queensland

COVID–19 killing coating a spray away
Testing the coating. Credit: University of Queensland

An antiviral surface coating technology sprayed on face masks could provide an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 and the flu.

The developed at The University of Queensland has already proven effective in killing the virus that causes COVID-19, and shows promise as a barrier against transmission on surfaces and face .

UQ's Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology researcher Professor Michael Monteiro said the water-based coating deployed worm-like structures that attack the virus.

"When were sprayed with these 'nanoworms," it resulted in complete inactivation of the Alpha variant of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A," Professor Monteiro said.

The coating was developed with Boeing as a joint research project, and was tested at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity at The University of Melbourne.

"These polymer 'nanoworms' rupture the membrane of virus droplets transmitted through coughing, sneezing or saliva and damage their RNA," Professor Monteiro said.

"The chemistry involved is versatile, so the coating can be readily redesigned to target emerging viruses and aid in controlling future pandemics."

Professor Monteiro said would continue to be an important part of helping prevent or reduce community transmission of COVID-19.

"Antiviral coatings applied on mask surfaces could reduce infection and provide long-lasting to eliminate both surface and aerosolised transmission," he said.

"We know that COVID-19 remains infectious for many hours or days on some surfaces, and provides a direct route to infection.

"Therefore, there is greater emphasis on eliminating both and airborne transmission to complement vaccination of the population to stop the current pandemic."

The coating is environmentally friendly, water-based and its synthesis aligns with manufacturing techniques used in the paint and coatings industry.

The research is published in ACS Nano.

More information: Valentin A. Bobrin et al, Water-Borne Nanocoating for Rapid Inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 and Other Viruses, ACS Nano (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.1c05075
Journal information: ACS Nano

Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: New coating technology uses 'nanoworms' to kill COVID-19 (2021, September 15) retrieved 15 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-coating-technology-nanoworms-covid-.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
