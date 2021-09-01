September 1, 2021

Coastal grape growers can use less water during drought

by Emily C. Dooley, UC Davis

Coastal grape growers can use less water during drought
A new study from UC Davis researchers sheds new light on how vineyards can mitigate drought effects at a time when California is experiencing a severe water shortage. Credit: Greg Urquiaga / UC Davis

California grape growers in coastal areas can use less water during times of drought and cut irrigation levels without affecting crop yields or quality, according to a new study out of the University of California, Davis.

The findings, published today (Sept. 1) in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, show that vineyards can use 50% of the normally used by crops without compromising flavor, color and sugar content.

It sheds new light on how vineyards can mitigate drought effects at a time when California is experiencing a severe water shortage and facing more brought on by , according to lead author Kaan Kurtural, professor of viticulture and enology and an extension specialist at UC Davis.

"It is a significant finding," Kurtural said. "We don't necessarily have to increase the amount of water supplied to grape vines."

Growers will also be able to use this information to plan for the next growing season. "Everybody's worried about what's going to happen next year," he said.

Kurtural and others from his lab studied irrigation and cabernet sauvignon grape quality at a research vineyard in Napa Valley over two growing seasons, a rainy one in 2019 and a hyper-arid one in 2020.

They focused on crop evapotranspiration, which was the amount of water lost to the atmosphere from the vineyard system based on canopy size. The weekly tests used irrigation to replace 25%, 50% and 100% of what had been lost by the crop to evapotranspiration.

Researchers found that replacing 50% of the water was the most beneficial in maintaining the grape's flavor profile and yield. The level of symbiotic arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi, which help grapevines overcome stresses such as water deficits, was also not compromised. And the water used to dilute nitrogen application was also reduced, making the process more environmentally friendly. 

The water footprint for growing grapes also decreased. For both the 25% and 50% replacement levels, water use efficiency increased between 18.6% and 29.2% in the 2019 growing season and by 29.2% and 42.9% in the following dry year. 

While focused on cabernet sauvignon, most red grapes will respond similarly, he said.  

"In the end, drought is not coming for wine," Kurtural said. "There doesn't need to be a tremendous amount of for grapes. If you over irrigate in times like these, you're just going to ruin quality for little gain."

Explore further

Machines can help wine grape industry survive labor shortage
More information: The Bipolar Reset Experiment (BIRX) was conducted at Site 300., Frontiers in Plant Science (2021). DOI: 10.3389/fpls.2021.712622
Journal information: Frontiers in Plant Science

Provided by UC Davis
Citation: Coastal grape growers can use less water during drought (2021, September 1) retrieved 1 September 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-09-coastal-grape-growers-drought.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the difference between a wave and a field?

3 hours ago

Could things combine without waves?

3 hours ago

What are the most energetic lightning "superbolts" ever measured?

Aug 31, 2021

Cooling the room with a ceiling fan and skylight window

Aug 31, 2021

Relation of ionisation voltage vs. pressure for hydrogen

Aug 30, 2021

Effects of a spatially nonuniform diffusion parameter

Aug 30, 2021

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments