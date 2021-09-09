September 9, 2021

Biden administration targets 20% drop in aviation emissions

The Biden administration aims to reduce emissions from aviation fuel by 20 percent by shifting production away from conventional jet fuel.

US President Joe Biden's adminstration on Thursday unveiled measures that aim to reduce aviation emissions by 20 percent by 2030 in its latest initiative to combat climate change.

Aviation accounts for 11 percent of US transportation-related emissions and addressing this pollution source is "essential if we hope to put the , and the economy, on track to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," the White House said in a statement.

Like gasoline, traditional jet fuel is a petroleum-based energy source that is processed from crude at .

The White House measures include a proposed tax credit on fuels that achieve at least a 50 percent drop in "lifecycle" emissions, according to the fact sheet.

The administration also highlighted some $4.3 billion in funding aimed at new fuel development as well as a sustainable fuel "grand challenge" to boost its use by 2030.

The aviation announcement comes on the heels of earlier Biden administration initiatives to address , including ambitious targets for increasing solar as a US power source and boosting sales of electric cars.

