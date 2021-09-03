Enhanced ambient ammonia photosynthesis using nanosheets with light-switchable oxygen vacancies

Researchers have presented a strategy by simultaneously introducing light-switchable oxygen vacancy and doping mo into Bi 5 O 7 Br nanosheets for efficient photocatalytic N 2 fixation. The modified photocatalyst has achieved elevated N 2 fixation photoactivities by virtue of the optimized conduction band position, enhanced light availability, improved N 2 adsorption and charge carrier separation. Credit: Chinese Journal of Catalysis

Researchers have presented a strategy for simultaneously introducing light-switchable oxygen vacancy and doping Mo into Bi 5 O 7 Br nanosheets for efficient photocatalytic N 2 fixation. The modified photocatalyst has achieved elevated N 2 fixation photoactivities by virtue of the optimized conduction band position, enhanced light availability, improved N 2 adsorption and charge carrier separation.

The issue to achieve efficient nitrogen (N 2 ) reduction to ammonia (NH 3 ) has posed a significant challenge for decades as the inert N≡N bond could be hardly broken because of the extremely large bond energy of 940.95 kJ mol–1. To date, the industrial fixation of N 2 to NH 3 is monopolized by the energy-intensive Haber-Bosch process (673-873 K and 15-25 MPa), which unsustainably employs natural gas to make the hydrogen (H 2 ) feedstock with enormous energy consumption from fossil fuels, leading to a large amount of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emission. In this context, photocatalytic N 2 reduction is regarded as a sustainable alternative way for NH 3 synthesis from N 2 and water under ambient conditions.

However, the efficiency of most traditional photocatalysts is still far from satisfactory mainly due to the hard bond dissociation of the inert N 2 , which results from the weak binding of N 2 to the catalytic material and further inefficient electron transfer from photocatalyst into the antibonding orbitals of N 2 . In order to promote efficiency of N 2 photofixation, introducing the electron-donating centers as the catalytic activation sites for optimizing the N 2 adsorption properties and improving the photoexcited charge transport in the catalysts is a promising strategy.

Oxygen vacancy (OV) represents the most widely and prevalent studied type of surface defect for N 2 fixation. On one hand, OV can be facilely created for its relatively low formation energy; on the other hand, OV can assist photocatalysts to gain exciting N 2 fixation photoactivity by virtue of its superiority in N 2 capture and activation. Therefore, a semiconductor with sufficient OVs may be favorable to improve their N 2 fixation performance. Transition metal (TM) doping is another widely investigated effective method to improve the photoactivity of N 2 fixation, because the TM species possess the advantageous ability of binding (and even functionalizing) with inert N 2 at low temperatures due to their empty and occupied d-orbitals, which can achieve the TM-N 2 interaction via "acceptance-donation" of electrons. Mo, as a critical element of the catalytic center in mysterious Mo-dependent nitrogenase, has attracted a lot of attention for the N 2 fixation. To this end, OVs-rich and Mo-doped materials would be ideal candidates for N 2 photofixation. In addition, layered bismuth oxybromide (BiOBr) materials have attracted numerous attentions because of their suitable band gaps and unique layer structures. For BiOBr-based semiconductors, such as Bi 3 O 4 Br and Bi 5 O 7 Br, it has been revealed that OV with sufficient localized electrons on their surface facilitates the capture and activation of inert N 2 molecules.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Yi-Jun Xu from Fuzhou University, China reported that the introduction of OVs and Mo dopant into Bi 5 O 7 Br nanosheets can remarkably improve the photoactivity of N 2 fixation. The modified photocatalysts have showed the optimized conduction band position, the enhanced light absorption, the improved N 2 adsorption and charge carrier separation, which jointly contribute to the elevating N 2 fixation photoactivities. This work provides a promising approach to design photocatalysts with light-switchable OVs for N 2 reduction to NH 3 under mild conditions, highlighting the wide application scope of nanostructured BiOBr-based photocatalysts as effective N 2 fixation systems. The results were published in Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

More information: Xue Chen et al, Enhanced ambient ammonia photosynthesis by Mo-doped Bi5O7Br nanosheets with light-switchable oxygen vacancies, Chinese Journal of Catalysis (2021). Xue Chen et al, Enhanced ambient ammonia photosynthesis by Mo-doped Bi5O7Br nanosheets with light-switchable oxygen vacancies,(2021). DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(21)63837-8