September 24, 2021

Observations confirm that aerosols formed from plant-emitted compounds can make clouds brighter

by University of Eastern Finland

clouds
Brighter clouds reduce the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth's surface, thereby cooling the surface. Emissions of organic compounds from vegetation increase with increasing temperature, thus having the capability to slow down climate warming.

Atmospheric aerosols scatter and absorb solar light, and influence the formation of clouds. However, these processes are not yet completely understood, which leads to significant uncertainties when estimating the role of aerosols in . In order to reliably estimate the effect of humans on climate change, we need to be able to separate the effects of natural and anthropogenic aerosols.

The study by Finnish researchers, published in Nature Communications, estimated the impact of volatile organic compounds emitted by on aerosol concentration and cloud properties. The analysis was based on observations at the Hyytiälä SMEAR II station in Finland and remote sensing observations of cloud properties over Southern Finland from NASA's spaceborne MODIS instrument. The observations showed that biogenic aerosols formed from reduced the amount of solar radiation reaching the Earth's surface by scattering more radiation back to space. Furthermore, these aerosols increased the amount of cloud droplets and made clouds more reflective. Both processes become stronger as , indicating that these natural aerosols can slow down the warming of climate. The magnitudes of the radiative effects of these processes are similar and their combined effect is significant when compared with the radiative effect of anthropogenic aerosols in the boreal region. Therefore, this natural mechanism needs to be considered in more detail in climate model simulations.

Ship tracks show how aerosols affect clouds fast and slow
More information: Taina Yli-Juuti et al, Significance of the organic aerosol driven climate feedback in the boreal area, Nature Communications (2021). doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25850-7
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Eastern Finland
Load comments (1)