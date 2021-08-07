August 7, 2021

Whale dies 3 months after move from Canada to Connecticut

Whale dies 3 months after move from Canada to Connecticut
In this Friday, May 14, 2021 file photo, Mystic Aquarium trainers play with a Beluga whale in Mystic, Conn. One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut. Credit: AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File

One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut.

Officials at Mystic Aquarium, which specializes in beluga research, said in a Facebook post that the male whale had arrived in May with a preexisting medical condition. It died Friday, despite "round-the-clock medical treatment, testing, and 24-hour monitoring," the aquarium said in a statement.

"While he had shown signs of improvement from a gastrointestinal condition, we are deeply saddened to share that he passed away (Friday) morning," the aquarium said. "This is a devastating loss for our staff and for the community, especially the animal care team who works closely with the belugas."

The whale arrived in May with four others from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ontario, after a lengthy battle to obtain permits from both the United States and Canada.

Connecticut-based Friends of Animals and other activists had sought to block the transport in a lawsuit last fall against the U.S. Commerce secretary and National Marine Fisheries Service, which had approved the research permit.

The group claimed the U.S. permit violated the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the National Environmental Policy Act because did not adequately address the potential harm to the belugas from being moved to Mystic.

A federal judge in March declined to issue an injunction.

The whales, which range in age from 7 to 12, were born in captivity and left an overcrowded habitat with about 50 other whales to be at the center of important research designed to benefit belugas in the wild, aquarium officials said.

Explore further

Aquarium agrees to delay beluga whale delivery amid lawsuit

© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Whale dies 3 months after move from Canada to Connecticut (2021, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-08-whale-dies-months-canada-connecticut.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
23 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Lambda variant shows vaccine resistance

5 hours ago

Covid Delta variant

Aug 06, 2021

Is what’s happening with the flu an example of Competitive Exclusion?

Aug 06, 2021

Coca cola roach and ant killer, online article

Aug 04, 2021

Evolution and preservation of endangered animals

Aug 02, 2021

Cross Reactive Covid 19 Immunity From Exposure to Endemic Coronaviruses

Aug 02, 2021

More from Biology and Medical

User comments